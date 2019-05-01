RANDOLPH - Paul Kenneth DePlanche, 82, of Randolph passed into the hands of the Lord on April 30, 2019 after complications from a fall on the ice. Paul was born in Thorold, Ontario, Canada on Feb. 2, 1937 to Roy A. and Edna M. DePlanche (Woolcutt), and grew up in Niagara Falls, N.Y. After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, Paul relocated to Maine where he remained the rest of his life. Paul held many jobs, but was most proud of his time spent as an Augusta Firefighter and as an employee of the State of Maine at AMHI for 26 years. Paul enjoyed fishing, gardening, westerns and The Price is Right. He had a great sense of humor.
Paul is survived by his wife, Rachel DePlanche (Violette); sister, Mary Hopkins of Niagara Falls, N.Y., brother, Timothy and his wife, Dorothy of Niagara Falls, N.Y.; son, Daniel DePlanche and his wife, Gina, of Vista, Calif., daughter, Denise Bechtel and her husband, Kurt, of Litchfield, son, Richard LaChance Jr. of Randolph; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Joseph.
At Paul's request, there will be no services. Interment will be at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta. The family would like to recognize the wonderful care provided by Glenridge LTC and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.
Paul will be greatly missed.
Published in Central Maine on May 1, 2019