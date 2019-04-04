BURNHAM - Paul J. Muehlfeld, 68, died peacefully on April 1, 2019, surrounded by his family, in Pittsfield.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1951, in Danbury, Conn., a son of George and Pauline (Patron) Muehlfeld.
Paul graduated from Danbury High School and married Mary "Sissy" C. Klein. They recently celebrated 30 years of marriage. He was employed by Crown Cork in Thomaston, Conn., for many years. In Maine, he was employed by Guardian Building Products in Oakland and Feed Commodities in Detroit.
Paul was a kind soft spoken man who loved his family. He always liked to give them the morning weather report. He enjoyed grilling, especially for family gatherings, and playing a good game of horseshoes. He loved his cats, too numerous to name, they were just like family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary "Sissy" Muehlfeld of Burnham; six children: Laura Muehlfeld of New Milford, Conn., Christy Muehlfeld of Bethel, Conn., Wayne Lydem Jr. of Newport, Debra Brochu of Clinton, Steven Lydem of Garland and Jason Lydem of Waterville; eight grandchildren: Courtney, Tony Jr., Mikahla, Tyler, Chelsea, Alexa, Georgiana and Lilliana; one great-grandchild, Tony III; brother, George Muehlfeld and wife, Heidi of Danbury, Conn.; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.
A gathering will be held this summer at the home of Paul and Mary.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 4, 2019