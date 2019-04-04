Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul J. Muehlfeld. View Sign

BURNHAM - Paul J. Muehlfeld, 68, died peacefully on April 1, 2019, surrounded by his family, in Pittsfield.



He was born on Feb. 24, 1951, in Danbury, Conn., a son of George and Pauline (Patron) Muehlfeld.



Paul graduated from Danbury High School and married Mary "Sissy" C. Klein. They recently celebrated 30 years of marriage. He was employed by Crown Cork in Thomaston, Conn., for many years. In Maine, he was employed by Guardian Building Products in Oakland and Feed Commodities in Detroit.



Paul was a kind soft spoken man who loved his family. He always liked to give them the morning weather report. He enjoyed grilling, especially for family gatherings, and playing a good game of horseshoes. He loved his cats, too numerous to name, they were just like family.



He is survived by his loving wife, Mary "Sissy" Muehlfeld of Burnham; six children: Laura Muehlfeld of New Milford, Conn., Christy Muehlfeld of Bethel, Conn., Wayne Lydem Jr. of Newport, Debra Brochu of Clinton, Steven Lydem of Garland and Jason Lydem of Waterville; eight grandchildren: Courtney, Tony Jr., Mikahla, Tyler, Chelsea, Alexa, Georgiana and Lilliana; one great-grandchild, Tony III; brother, George Muehlfeld and wife, Heidi of Danbury, Conn.; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.



A gathering will be held this summer at the home of Paul and Mary.



To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit



Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield.







BURNHAM - Paul J. Muehlfeld, 68, died peacefully on April 1, 2019, surrounded by his family, in Pittsfield.He was born on Feb. 24, 1951, in Danbury, Conn., a son of George and Pauline (Patron) Muehlfeld.Paul graduated from Danbury High School and married Mary "Sissy" C. Klein. They recently celebrated 30 years of marriage. He was employed by Crown Cork in Thomaston, Conn., for many years. In Maine, he was employed by Guardian Building Products in Oakland and Feed Commodities in Detroit.Paul was a kind soft spoken man who loved his family. He always liked to give them the morning weather report. He enjoyed grilling, especially for family gatherings, and playing a good game of horseshoes. He loved his cats, too numerous to name, they were just like family.He is survived by his loving wife, Mary "Sissy" Muehlfeld of Burnham; six children: Laura Muehlfeld of New Milford, Conn., Christy Muehlfeld of Bethel, Conn., Wayne Lydem Jr. of Newport, Debra Brochu of Clinton, Steven Lydem of Garland and Jason Lydem of Waterville; eight grandchildren: Courtney, Tony Jr., Mikahla, Tyler, Chelsea, Alexa, Georgiana and Lilliana; one great-grandchild, Tony III; brother, George Muehlfeld and wife, Heidi of Danbury, Conn.; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.A gathering will be held this summer at the home of Paul and Mary.To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. Funeral Home Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services

191 Hartland Ave

Pittsfield , ME 04967

(207) 487-5106 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close