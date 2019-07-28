Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Harris Agronick. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Capitol Clubhouse 37 Stone St. Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Paul Harris Agronick, 64, died on July 22, 2019, at the Glenridge Comfort Care Unit in Augusta after a fierce and courageous battle with cancer.



He was born Nov. 7, 1954 in Providence R.I. to the late Phyllis Pritzger and Cal Agronick. After the death of his mother, he grew up in New York with his second family. In his late teens he moved to Southern California and subsequently moved to Utah before settling in Maine.



For well over a decade and until his death, Paul was a very active member of the Capital Clubhouse in Augusta. He worked with great pride and dedication at a number of jobs through the clubhouse in spite of numerous physical and mental health challenges.



Paul was well known in the Hallowell and Augusta communities and was often seen walking with his faithful parrot, Kojack on his shoulder. He was an avid collector of antiques, jewelry and presidential campaign memorabilia. He had a special connection with animals and plants, and a fantastic dry sense of humor.



He is predeceased by his brother, David and survived by his older brother, Steve and his wife, Eileen; nephew Arro; niece Collage, her fiancé Bill and their daughter, Pearl; his former sister-in-law, Christine and her husband, Joel. He is also survived by two stepbrothers, Pat and Frank and stepsister, Marianne and their families.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 2 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Clubhouse located at 37 Stone St. in Augusta. All who knew and cared for Paul are welcome.



If desired, memorial donations in Paul's name may be made to the Capitol Clubhouse.







