BINGHAM - Paul H. Doyon, 86, of Bingham, passed away Sept. 11, 2019 at Woodlands Assisted Living surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born Nov. 14, 1932, in St. Zacharie, Canada to Oram Doyon and Florence Lachance. He married Florence Lavallee Sept. 24, 1955.Paul worked many years in the Northern Maine woods as a logger. He also owned and operated Ramblers Rest Motel in Old Orchard Beach for 23 years where he met many great people. Once he and Florence retired, they spent many winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. He enjoyed planting beautiful flowers, going to fairs to watch horse pulling, decorating his home in Bingham for Christmas, and most of all, gathering with his family for any occasion, eating delicious food and sharing stories.He leaves his wife of 63 years, Florence Lavallee, and six children, son Yvon and his wife Maureen of Sidney, daughter Nicole Northup and her husband Bruce of Bingham, daughter Francine Baker and her husband Chuck of Moscow, son Claude and his wife Cindy of Wilton, son Gilles and his wife Carol of Hermon, and daughter Linda Deschambault and her husband Chris, of Alfred. He has 14 wonderful grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way, as well as his beloved grand-dog Moo Moo. He also has three brothers, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 27 Owens St., Bingham. There will be a graveside burial service at Robinson Memorial Cemetery in Moscow. Following the service, everyone is welcome to join us at Patrick's Restaurant & Pub, 36 Main St., Bingham. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







