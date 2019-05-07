Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul E. McFarland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALBION - Paul E. McFarland, 85, passed away in Augusta, Maine, at Maine General Medical Hospital on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the early morning hours with special friend, Charlene Gould, by his side.







Paul was born in Freedom, Maine on Feb. 28, 1934, the Son of Benson and Sarah (Turner) McFarland. He attended Freedom Academy class of 1953. Paul was a valued and dedicated employee of H.L. Keay and Son for over 45 years. He was a Master Mason of Unity Lodge #58 in Thorndike and also served on the Board of Directors for Boarder Trust Bank for







more than 10 years. Paul was also the first Scout Master of the Boy Scout Troop 446.







He attended East Benton Christian Church. He was a member of the Albion Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association in Freedom, Maine.







Paul, in his younger years, enjoyed basketball. He was a star basketball player at Freedom Academy where in 1953, he earned Republican Journal All Waldo County League Team Honors.







Later on, he acquired an interest in golf and made it a large enjoyable part of his life. Following his retirement, Paul developed a love of woodworking and making wreaths and kissing balls at Christmas time.







Paul was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Pearl McFarland; his father, Benson G. McFarland and Mother Sarah E. (Turner) McFarland; brother, Benson McFarland; and sisters, Helen Pottle and Louse Higgins.







Paul is survived by special friend, Charlene Gould; son, Tony and wife, Sandy McFarland; daughter, Linda and husband, Darryl Gray; grandchildren, Shane McFarland, Jennie McFarland, Chloe Gray, and Alexander Dixon; and great-grandchildren, Mariah, Madison and Whitney.







A graveside memorial service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Freedom on Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m. A gathering to follow service will be held at the Besse Building, Main Street, Albion. Should it be raining, the graveside memorial service will be moved to the Besse Building. Everyone is welcome to attend the service and gathering.







The family would like to especially thank Beverly Bradstreet, Julie Bradstreet, Jean Clark and the nurses and staff at Maine General Medical One West.







An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at







Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Fairfield.







In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make a donation to the:







East Benton







Christian Church







496 E Benton Road







Benton, ME 04901







ALBION - Paul E. McFarland, 85, passed away in Augusta, Maine, at Maine General Medical Hospital on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the early morning hours with special friend, Charlene Gould, by his side.Paul was born in Freedom, Maine on Feb. 28, 1934, the Son of Benson and Sarah (Turner) McFarland. He attended Freedom Academy class of 1953. Paul was a valued and dedicated employee of H.L. Keay and Son for over 45 years. He was a Master Mason of Unity Lodge #58 in Thorndike and also served on the Board of Directors for Boarder Trust Bank formore than 10 years. Paul was also the first Scout Master of the Boy Scout Troop 446.He attended East Benton Christian Church. He was a member of the Albion Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association in Freedom, Maine.Paul, in his younger years, enjoyed basketball. He was a star basketball player at Freedom Academy where in 1953, he earned Republican Journal All Waldo County League Team Honors.Later on, he acquired an interest in golf and made it a large enjoyable part of his life. Following his retirement, Paul developed a love of woodworking and making wreaths and kissing balls at Christmas time.Paul was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Pearl McFarland; his father, Benson G. McFarland and Mother Sarah E. (Turner) McFarland; brother, Benson McFarland; and sisters, Helen Pottle and Louse Higgins.Paul is survived by special friend, Charlene Gould; son, Tony and wife, Sandy McFarland; daughter, Linda and husband, Darryl Gray; grandchildren, Shane McFarland, Jennie McFarland, Chloe Gray, and Alexander Dixon; and great-grandchildren, Mariah, Madison and Whitney.A graveside memorial service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Freedom on Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m. A gathering to follow service will be held at the Besse Building, Main Street, Albion. Should it be raining, the graveside memorial service will be moved to the Besse Building. Everyone is welcome to attend the service and gathering.The family would like to especially thank Beverly Bradstreet, Julie Bradstreet, Jean Clark and the nurses and staff at Maine General Medical One West.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make a donation to the:East BentonChristian Church496 E Benton RoadBenton, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close