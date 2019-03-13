Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WINSLOW - After a courageous battle with multiple myeloma, Paul A. Lessard Sr., 65, of Winslow, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 10, 2019. He was the child of Reginald and Simone (LaFlamme) Lessard.



After a 26 year career in retail, Paul found his passion teaching children at Good Will-Hinckley and Harland area schools. His true love in life was his family; he lived his life to the fullest, devoting his time to raising his wonderful, loving family. In retirement, Paul enthusiastically researched his family's genealogy and loved to share family facts when gathered with his children. Paul could also be found spending time with any of his many grandchildren. He especially enjoyed going to super hero movies or discussing comics with his oldest grandson, Logan. Paul has been a long time active member at Winslow Baptist Church. Paul's loving and caring heart shines on through his children and grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his mother, Simone.



He is survived by his father, Reginald Lessard of Waterville; wife, Anne of Winslow; daughter, Sarah Phillips of Vassalboro along with husband, John and their children, Logan, Matthew, and Gabriel; son, Paul Lessard Jr. of Winslow along with wife, Rachel and their daughter Adyson; daughter, Amanda Young of Bangor along with husband, Kevin and their children, Samuel, Levi and Asher.



A memorial service will be held at Winslow Baptist Church on Saturday March 16 at 11 a.m.



An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers, Paul's family would appreciate donations in his name to the



Harold Alfond Center



for Cancer Care,



361 Old Belgrade Rd.,



Augusta, ME 04330.







WINSLOW - After a courageous battle with multiple myeloma, Paul A. Lessard Sr., 65, of Winslow, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 10, 2019. He was the child of Reginald and Simone (LaFlamme) Lessard.After a 26 year career in retail, Paul found his passion teaching children at Good Will-Hinckley and Harland area schools. His true love in life was his family; he lived his life to the fullest, devoting his time to raising his wonderful, loving family. In retirement, Paul enthusiastically researched his family's genealogy and loved to share family facts when gathered with his children. Paul could also be found spending time with any of his many grandchildren. He especially enjoyed going to super hero movies or discussing comics with his oldest grandson, Logan. Paul has been a long time active member at Winslow Baptist Church. Paul's loving and caring heart shines on through his children and grandchildren.He was predeceased by his mother, Simone.He is survived by his father, Reginald Lessard of Waterville; wife, Anne of Winslow; daughter, Sarah Phillips of Vassalboro along with husband, John and their children, Logan, Matthew, and Gabriel; son, Paul Lessard Jr. of Winslow along with wife, Rachel and their daughter Adyson; daughter, Amanda Young of Bangor along with husband, Kevin and their children, Samuel, Levi and Asher.A memorial service will be held at Winslow Baptist Church on Saturday March 16 at 11 a.m.An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers, Paul's family would appreciate donations in his name to theHarold Alfond Centerfor Cancer Care,361 Old Belgrade Rd.,Augusta, ME 04330. Funeral Home Gallant Funeral Home, Inc.

10 Elm St.

Waterville , ME 04901

207-873-3393 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close