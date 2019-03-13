WINSLOW - After a courageous battle with multiple myeloma, Paul A. Lessard Sr., 65, of Winslow, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 10, 2019. He was the child of Reginald and Simone (LaFlamme) Lessard.
After a 26 year career in retail, Paul found his passion teaching children at Good Will-Hinckley and Harland area schools. His true love in life was his family; he lived his life to the fullest, devoting his time to raising his wonderful, loving family. In retirement, Paul enthusiastically researched his family's genealogy and loved to share family facts when gathered with his children. Paul could also be found spending time with any of his many grandchildren. He especially enjoyed going to super hero movies or discussing comics with his oldest grandson, Logan. Paul has been a long time active member at Winslow Baptist Church. Paul's loving and caring heart shines on through his children and grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his mother, Simone.
He is survived by his father, Reginald Lessard of Waterville; wife, Anne of Winslow; daughter, Sarah Phillips of Vassalboro along with husband, John and their children, Logan, Matthew, and Gabriel; son, Paul Lessard Jr. of Winslow along with wife, Rachel and their daughter Adyson; daughter, Amanda Young of Bangor along with husband, Kevin and their children, Samuel, Levi and Asher.
A memorial service will be held at Winslow Baptist Church on Saturday March 16 at 11 a.m.
An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com
In lieu of flowers, Paul's family would appreciate donations in his name to the
Harold Alfond Center
for Cancer Care,
361 Old Belgrade Rd.,
Augusta, ME 04330.
Gallant Funeral Home, Inc.
10 Elm St.
Waterville, ME 04901
207-873-3393
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 13, 2019