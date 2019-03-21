Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SOUTH CHINA - Patsy B. Glidden, 69, of the Windsor Road, died March 18, 2019 at her home after an extended illness. She was born on the family farm in China, on April 2, 1949, the daughter of Maxwell Bumps and Elizabeth (McCaslin) Bumps.



Patsy was a 1967 graduate of Erskine Academy in China. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years, worked at Beth's Family Hairstyling as a receptionist and was employed as a food service worker at Erskine Academy for several years.



Patsy was predeceased by her parents; and a daughter, Libby A. Glidden.



Surviving are two daughters, Betsy Glidden of Westbrook and Buffy Whitaker of Scarborough, one son, Bruce Glidden of Scarborough; her companion, Joseph Lloyd Pilsbury of South China; a brother, Ronald A. Bumps of South China, a sister, Bonnie B. Studley of China; 19 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may visit from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, March 30, at Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Rte. 32, Windsor. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Erskine Academy, 309 Windsor Road, South China.



Spring burial will be in Chadwick Hill Cemetery, South China.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



Memorial donations may be made to either:



March of Dimes,



Donation Processing Ctr.,



P.O. Box 18819,



Atlanta, GA 31126, or



National Kidney



Foundation,



209 West Central Street,



Suite 220,



Natick, MA 01760, or



St. Jude Children's



Research Hospital,



501 St. Jude Place,



Memphis, TN 38105.







