PORTLAND - Patrick J. Dubord, 76, of Augusta, passed away on Feb. 17, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Augusta on May 28, 1942, to parents, Patrick and Rose (Pender) Dubord.



Patrick attended Cony High School. He was a member of the Calumet Club, the NRA, and the North Augusta Trailblazers.



He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and traveling. He cherished time with his family, especially with his grandkids.



Patrick worked for 12 years as a meat cutter at Hannaford, and 19 years as the owner of Sundown Cabins in Rockwood.



He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ray and Rosaire; and a grandson, Patrick.



Surviving him are his wife of 56 years, Shirley (Plourde) Dubord; daughter Diane Andrews and her husband, Marc; grandson, Joshua Whitten; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Taelynn, and Trinity; a brother, Maurice and his wife, Gloria, a sister, Joan Guenard and her husband, Bob; sisters-in-law, Gerry, Claire, Joan and Claudette; and his nieces, nephews and cousins.



Services will be held privately at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patrick's memory to a .







