Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3757 Service 11:00 AM All Saints Church Skowhegan , ME

OAKLAND – Patricia W. Miller passed away Sept. 24, 2019 at the age of 91 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta surrounded by family.She was the third of five daughters of Paul and Josephine Webster, born in Put-in-Bay, Ohio where she was raised, spent her youth, and graduated from high school in a class of three girls as the boys had all gone to fight in World War II.She went on to college and then to The Ohio State University in Columbus where she worked as a secretary in the Department of Economics. While working there she met and later married Edgar Allen Miller, Jr. on June 15, 1952. An Air Force lieutenant, he was stationed at the air base in Lake Charles, La. where their first child was born. Three more children followed as the family moved around Ohio and Maine pursuing advanced degrees and career opportunities.Patricia enjoyed music, was an accomplished pianist and achieved a life goal of becoming a church organist at All Saints Episcopal Church in Skowhegan where she served for 12 years providing music for services, weddings and funerals. She also enjoyed many hobbies: sewing, knitting, gardening and cooking and was famous in the family for a variety of delicious recipes. She was devoted to her family and loved visits from children and grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years. She is survived by her son Edgar III and wife Robin of Skowhegan, daughter Kathy Hopkins and husband Bob of Norridgewock, daughter Wendy Allard and family of Somerville, and son David and family of Augusta; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at All Saints Church in Skowhegan on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a. m. Arrangements are under the direction of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, Madison Ave. Skowhegan.Donations in her memory may be made to:All Saints Episcopal Church169 Malbons Mills Rd.Skowhegan, ME 04976and designated for the music program Published in Central Maine on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Ohio State Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

