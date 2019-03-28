Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MADISON - Patricia Tuttle, 59, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home in Madison.



Patty was born on Sept. 19, 1959 in Norridgewock, a daughter of Colby and Louise (Blair) Tuttle. She was educated in the local schools and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School.



She worked at Stony Brook and Circle K for several years and looked forward to cooking at the Skowhegan Fair every year. She had a strong work ethic and put 100 percent into everything she did.



Patty enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, camping, her gardens and the fair. She was a wonderful mother, partner and grandmother and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her parents, Colby Tuttle Sr. and Louise Tuttle; a brother, Colby Tuttle Jr. and a sister, Rosie Wentworth.



Patricia is survived by her partner, Maurice "Moe" Robbins of Madison; her daughter, Kimberley Sterry and her husband, Rusty of Starks, her son, Bruce Fields, also of Starks, her son, Chris Tuttle of Skowhegan and daughter, Trixie Brann of Norridgewock; her in-laws, Walter and Sadie Bigelow; daughter-in-law, Sherry Robbins and her partner, Dale Fortin; sisters-in-law, Ester Folsom and Debbie Salsbury.



She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother and three sisters; as well as many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 1 p.m. at the Starks Community Center in Starks.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.







