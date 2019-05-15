Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church Pleasant Street Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FAIRFIELD - Patricia "Patty" "Patsy" "Pat"(Ryan-Alkas)



She graduated from Terryville High School and then became a telephone switchboard operator. She also worked at Humason Manufacturing, Industrial Comp., Stanley Works, and eventually the Credit Union. Patricia then moved to Maine where she worked at Taconnet Federal Credit Union and met and married Roger Smith. In her spare time, she enjoyed bird watching, traveling, baking and cooking, and especially fishing. She loved shopping for clothes, jewelry and shoes and wore her outfits with dignity and regality.



Patricia is survived by her husband Roger of Fairfield; daughter, Victoria Alkas and husband Henry Kozuch of Enfield, Conn., sons, Sam Alkas III of Hudson, Fla., and Daniel Alkas and wife Debbie of Granby, Conn., stepdaughter, Valerie Eisworth and husband William of Brewer, stepson, Timothy Smith and wife Sarah of Bangor; grandchildren, Sabrina Badal, Samantha Hemmerich, Nate Eisworth, George Eisworth, Emma Smith, and Tana Smith; two great-grandchildren, James and Alex Hemmerich; brother, Donald Ryan and wife Geraldine; several nieces, nephews; and her good friend Ceil Krayeski. She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Edward Ryan Jr. and James Ryan.



The family would like to express their thanks to the ladies who did her hair, wig and nails, Renne and Ann, the wonderful care she received at Mount Saint Joseph, and to the Fairfield ambulatory medical staff who helped her often.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Pleasant Street, Waterville.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Patricia's memory to a







FAIRFIELD - Patricia "Patty" "Patsy" "Pat"(Ryan-Alkas) Smith , 83, of Fairfield and formerly of Bristol, Conn., passed away May 13, 2019,, at Mount Saint Joseph in Waterville after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 31, 1935 in Bristol, Conn., the daughter of the late Edward and Victoria (Lozefski) Ryan.She graduated from Terryville High School and then became a telephone switchboard operator. She also worked at Humason Manufacturing, Industrial Comp., Stanley Works, and eventually the Credit Union. Patricia then moved to Maine where she worked at Taconnet Federal Credit Union and met and married Roger Smith. In her spare time, she enjoyed bird watching, traveling, baking and cooking, and especially fishing. She loved shopping for clothes, jewelry and shoes and wore her outfits with dignity and regality.Patricia is survived by her husband Roger of Fairfield; daughter, Victoria Alkas and husband Henry Kozuch of Enfield, Conn., sons, Sam Alkas III of Hudson, Fla., and Daniel Alkas and wife Debbie of Granby, Conn., stepdaughter, Valerie Eisworth and husband William of Brewer, stepson, Timothy Smith and wife Sarah of Bangor; grandchildren, Sabrina Badal, Samantha Hemmerich, Nate Eisworth, George Eisworth, Emma Smith, and Tana Smith; two great-grandchildren, James and Alex Hemmerich; brother, Donald Ryan and wife Geraldine; several nieces, nephews; and her good friend Ceil Krayeski. She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Edward Ryan Jr. and James Ryan.The family would like to express their thanks to the ladies who did her hair, wig and nails, Renne and Ann, the wonderful care she received at Mount Saint Joseph, and to the Fairfield ambulatory medical staff who helped her often.A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Pleasant Street, Waterville.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Patricia's memory to a Published in Central Maine on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations