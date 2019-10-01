Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Russell Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Our world unexpectedly lost a soul that illuminated every room she ever walked into on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019. Patricia Russell Stevens was born in Norwalk, Conn. to Jack and Tookie Russell on December 25 (keeping in stride with any proper lady, Patty would not want the year revealed). It is no coincidence that she was born on the most magical day of the year. Shortly thereafter her family moved to Pittsfield, where she would attend schools and graduate from Maine Central Institute and then Thomas College. Patty held many sales and design positions over her professional career, but she was born to be a wife, mom, sister, grammie, great-grammie, dog and cat mom, and best friend. She was the best version of all of these.



Patty was a beautiful woman, a woman who would stop to smell the roses and weed the garden while there, look for four-leaf clovers and find them, feed the birds through heat and snow, make mustard a joy to receive, always smile when she saw you, wrap her arms around life, marvel at every sunrise, linger at every sunset, still send you handwritten cards in the mail, wrote checks at the grocery store checkout, made flannel shirts look elegant, could "rock" elastic-waisted pants, had the best adventures, and when she shared them, her details were vivid and made you feel as though you went too.



She was an organizer extraordinaire. Patty was a unique woman, a woman who would give you the shirt off her back and provide washing instructions, cool iron instructions, suggestions for what to pair it with, what occasion its best worn, and how to accessorize it. Patty will never be forgotten. She decorated our homes, decorated our souls; made us want to be better people. Quite simply, she made everything better. She will be remembered in the tinkling of a wind chime, breeze of the ocean, flutter of a butterfly, caw of a crow, twinkling of a star, blush of a sunrise, stillness of a sunset, a rose that blooms, a bird that bathes, and every breath we take.



Her last wishes were very straightforward: take both Tom and me through the White Mountains of New Hampshire on the Kangamagus Highway in the fall when it is the most beautiful. Her daughter, Holly Stevens-Davis, her sister Kathy Butman and her dearest friends will be hosting a celebration of Patty's life in the summer of 2020. In an effort to be as fancy as she was, the theme will be A Garden and Exquisite Hat Party. (lipstick optional). Please RSVP to



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Patty Stevens to



God's Dogs Rescue



8318 Brixton



San Antonio, TX 78254







