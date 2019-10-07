Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M Andrews. View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 18 River St Bingham , ME 04920 (207)-672-5563 Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Patricia M. Andrews, 86, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born on July 12, 1933 in Madison, daughter of Percy and Abbie (Gates) Stewart. She was educated in Madison Schools, graduating from Madison High School in 1952.



She worked in various manufacturing mills in the area and in later years she and her husband owned and operated Veneziano's Market in Madison for 10 years.



Pat married the love of her life Basil (Bud) Andrews in 1952. They had a wonderful life together for 66 years, living life as a team. Pat was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She took pride in preparing huge family meals every night, as well as baking pies and desserts on the weekend. She took great pride in her apple pies and home-made chicken pies to store in their freezer to give to their children, grandchildren as well as friends and acquaintances who touched their lives. She enjoyed hosting family dinners on the weekends. Pat also enjoyed canning the fresh vegetables Bud raised in his garden. As time went by and things became more difficult for Trisha to do, Bud was there to help her cook meals, bake, or anything else she needed help with.



Pat and Bud raised their family in a loving neighborhood where their children played outdoors for hours throughout the day. They enjoyed their time at their family camp on Embden Lake. They would host Fourth of July each year where all family members would gather. Each Fourth was more memorable than the year before. They made the cove on Embden Lake a favorite place for all. Being a grandmother and great grandmother brought great joy to Pat. She was always involving herself in their lives, whether it was attending one of their many sporting events, challenging them to a competitive game of Skip Bo, or just hearing about their many activities. Later in life she took up golf. She so enjoyed golfing with Bud, and her nephew and his wife. The four of them played at many courses around the state as well as some enjoyable trips to the South.



Pat was predeceased by her husband, Basil, in March of 2019 and their daughter, June Ann Andrews, in 1971. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Sally Curtis and Gloria Peralta and brothers, Percy Stewart, Jr., Manford Stewart, Warren Stewart and Richard Stewart.



She is survived by her three children, Elaine Watts and her husband Mac of Skowhegan, Brenda Boivin and her husband Mark of Embden, and Dana Andrews and his wife Janet of Duluth, Minn.; her grandchildren, Troy Lord and his wife Daureen of Pittsfield, James Lord and his wife Nicole of Corinna, Erin Demshar and her husband Brian of Carrabassett Valley, Lyndsi Berthiaume and her husband Brandon of Westborough, Mass., Joshua Paine and his wife Callie of Northborough, Mass., Jamie Andrews and Justin Andrews both of Minnesota; 16 great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Pat is also survived by her loving sister, Chistina (Teena) Sirois and her husband, Roger, of Caribou.



The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Redington Memorial Home. You all helped add a great deal of love and caring to the last two years of her life. We will be forever grateful.



The service/celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Somerset Abbey in Madison. A light lunch will be available immediately after. Interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in Madison.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit MADISON - Patricia M. Andrews, 86, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born on July 12, 1933 in Madison, daughter of Percy and Abbie (Gates) Stewart. She was educated in Madison Schools, graduating from Madison High School in 1952.She worked in various manufacturing mills in the area and in later years she and her husband owned and operated Veneziano's Market in Madison for 10 years.Pat married the love of her life Basil (Bud) Andrews in 1952. They had a wonderful life together for 66 years, living life as a team. Pat was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She took pride in preparing huge family meals every night, as well as baking pies and desserts on the weekend. She took great pride in her apple pies and home-made chicken pies to store in their freezer to give to their children, grandchildren as well as friends and acquaintances who touched their lives. She enjoyed hosting family dinners on the weekends. Pat also enjoyed canning the fresh vegetables Bud raised in his garden. As time went by and things became more difficult for Trisha to do, Bud was there to help her cook meals, bake, or anything else she needed help with.Pat and Bud raised their family in a loving neighborhood where their children played outdoors for hours throughout the day. They enjoyed their time at their family camp on Embden Lake. They would host Fourth of July each year where all family members would gather. Each Fourth was more memorable than the year before. They made the cove on Embden Lake a favorite place for all. Being a grandmother and great grandmother brought great joy to Pat. She was always involving herself in their lives, whether it was attending one of their many sporting events, challenging them to a competitive game of Skip Bo, or just hearing about their many activities. Later in life she took up golf. She so enjoyed golfing with Bud, and her nephew and his wife. The four of them played at many courses around the state as well as some enjoyable trips to the South.Pat was predeceased by her husband, Basil, in March of 2019 and their daughter, June Ann Andrews, in 1971. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Sally Curtis and Gloria Peralta and brothers, Percy Stewart, Jr., Manford Stewart, Warren Stewart and Richard Stewart.She is survived by her three children, Elaine Watts and her husband Mac of Skowhegan, Brenda Boivin and her husband Mark of Embden, and Dana Andrews and his wife Janet of Duluth, Minn.; her grandchildren, Troy Lord and his wife Daureen of Pittsfield, James Lord and his wife Nicole of Corinna, Erin Demshar and her husband Brian of Carrabassett Valley, Lyndsi Berthiaume and her husband Brandon of Westborough, Mass., Joshua Paine and his wife Callie of Northborough, Mass., Jamie Andrews and Justin Andrews both of Minnesota; 16 great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Pat is also survived by her loving sister, Chistina (Teena) Sirois and her husband, Roger, of Caribou.The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Redington Memorial Home. You all helped add a great deal of love and caring to the last two years of her life. We will be forever grateful.The service/celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Somerset Abbey in Madison. A light lunch will be available immediately after. Interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in Madison.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com. Published in Central Maine from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close