SKOWHEGAN - Patricia T. Lindsay, 70, of Bingham passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.



She was born on March 13, 1948 in Jackman, the daughter of Lucien and Lucille Trahan. She attended school in Bingham where she graduated from Valley High School. She went on to be a CRMA.



Patricia had two sons. Patricia married her loving husband, William A. Lindsay and they spent 34 wonderful years together. She was a talented basket weaver. She even taught a basket weaving class. She sold Avon for many years; a hobby she enjoyed. She was a cat lover and she had a passion for Christmas shopping. She loved to see the joy on her families faces when they got their gifts. She also loved fishing and hunting. She absolutely loved going up to their camp in Upper Enchanted to enjoy the tranquility.



She is predeceased by her parents and her daughter-in-law, Amanda Shaw.



She is survived by her loving husband, William A. Lindsay; her sons, Scott Shaw of Bingham and Jason Shaw of Jackman; her grandchildren, Katlin Shaw and Mason Shaw; her brothers, William Trahan of Jackman, Dennis Trahan and his wife, Norma of Jackman, Earland Bradley and his wife, Becky of South Carolina and her sister, Jeanne Douglas and her son, Josh of Madison.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.







