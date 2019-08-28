Guest Book View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Memorial service 12:00 PM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

YARMOUTH - Patricia "Pat" Doten peacefully passed away on August 22, 2019 at BaySquare at Yarmouth Assisted Living with her family by her side. She was 86 years old.Pat was born in Manhattan, N.Y. and lived there until the age of five. Her mother died of a serious illness and Pat moved to be with her uncle in Dover Foxcroft. There she was adopted by Alfred and Rachel Fortier who became her parents. They moved to Orono, Maine where Pat graduated from high school and also met her future husband, Herbert R. Doten. She was accepted to the University of Maine at Orono where she received her degree in Home Economics Education and was member of Phi Mu Sorority. Pat remained an active member of the National and State Home Economic Associations. After her graduation from UMO in 1956, Pat married Herb, who was serving as an Army Officer stationed in Fort Campbell, Ky. The young family moved to Germany where Herb was stationed for two years. During this time they traveled all over Europe. After returning to Maine they made Augusta their home for 50 years, raising five children and making numerous volunteer contributions to the community.Pat was an involved member of the South Parish Congregational Church for most of her adult life. With her creative flair, the church suppers, holiday services, and especially the Holly Mart were always a success. Pat also served as the Secretary to the Board of Diaconate and other leadership roles throughout her years of service to South Parish.In 1977, Pat was elected to the Augusta Board of Education and served with dedication until 1984. It was during these years that she became known for her fiscal and policy planning abilities. She was often on the phone with members of the Board, the City Council, the Cony High Student Council, and parents and teachers late into the evening, making sure that she had the full perspective of educational challenges facing the Augusta Schools. She was one of few women in local government at the time.Employed as a part-time teacher for the Augusta School District, Pat provided tutoring for children who were unable to attend school due to special needs. She also was the Director at the St. Mark's Home for Women in Augusta. Here she provided comfort to the residents for many years. Some of Pat's many other volunteer efforts include the Augusta Community Concert Association, Friends of Fort Western (Vice Chair), Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Forum A, Kennebec Valley Medical Center, Kennebec Historical Society, the Harold Alfond Cancer Center, and the Kennebec Valley Garden Club. Pat and Herb loved their camp on Long Pond in Belgrade where their children and grandchildren have many cherished memories of family cookouts and time spent on the lake. Pat had a passion for the game of bridge and leaves behind many life long friends who played together for years. For the past six years, Pat struggled with many health conditions. Despite all of her health challenges, Pat remained social, compassionate, involved with her activities and kept a resilient sense of humor. She lived at the Granite Hill Memory Care Unit for two years and then Bay Square at Yarmouth for the remainder of her life. Her family is grateful for all of the kind support given by many care providers to Pat and to her family during recent years.Pat was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Herbert R. Doten.Pat is survived by her children, Debora Doten and husband Peter Davis, Dorothy Piper and husband Greg, Kathleen Doten, Carol Pirruccello and husband Joseph, and David Doten. She also leaves behind 12 beloved grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 12:00 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial will follow in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Memories and condolences are appreciated by the family and may be shared at







