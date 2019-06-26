Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Dacey Folsom. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 14 Summer St. Hallowell , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

HALLOWELL - Patricia Dacey Folsom, of Augusta passed away on June 23, 2019 at the Woodlands in Hallowell surrounded by family.



She was born in Lewiston on May 5, 1933 to Florence and Francis Dacey. Her parents called her Patsy because Patricia seemed too long for such a small person. Her friends and family shortened it to Pat.



Pat grew up in Auburn and spent summers at Old Orchard Beach. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1951 and from Farmington State Teachers College in 1955. She taught in Connecticut for a year with good friend Mary Ann Tarte. She met Farnham "Bud" Folsom through Mary Ann and was introduced to many Augusta friends, including dear friends, Betty Linscott and Lillian Huntington. Bud and Pat married in 1957 and raised four sons and a daughter on 4 Maple Street, an address known to many for its welcoming, open door policy. Along the way, Marnie and Michael moved in and the family grew.



Pat was incredibly social and enjoyed working. She delivered papers in grade school and was a soda jerk through high school. After settling in Augusta, she taught fifth grade at



As her grandchildren grew, she loved attending their sporting and academic events. She was their most faithful fan. In her spare time, she put together scrapbooks covering the year's events for each of her grandchildren and her two great grandchildren. These scrapbooks were the highlight of every Christmas Eve.



Her Catholic faith was very important to her. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach, and visiting with family and friends.



Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Bud; and brother, Michael Dacey.



She is survived by her children, David and wife, Rae, Timothy and wife, Susan, Elizabeth, Peter, James and wife, Kris, Michael and wife, Teresa Lahey; grandchildren, Brooks and husband, Eric, Spencer, Molly, Maggie, TJ, Camden, and Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Grace and Brynn; and special cousin, Peggy and husband, Skip Hanson.



A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at Sacred Heart Church, 14 Summer St., Hallowell. Burial will take place privately at Mt. Hope cemetery in Augusta.



The family would like to thank Maine hospice and expresses great appreciation and respect for the women in the Woodlands memory care unit for their care of Pat.







