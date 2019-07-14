Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church 209 Eastern Ave Augusta , ME View Map Burial 1:00 PM Readfield Corner Cemetery Church Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HALLOWELL - Patricia A. Wheelock Havey passed away at her home, attended by her loving family and friends on July 10, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She strove to be a caring, loving, supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She dedicated herself to professional colleagues and patients with compassion and a tenacious advocacy. As a two-time survivor of







HALLOWELL - Patricia A. Wheelock Havey passed away at her home, attended by her loving family and friends on July 10, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She strove to be a caring, loving, supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She dedicated herself to professional colleagues and patients with compassion and a tenacious advocacy. As a two-time survivor of breast cancer she reminded all of the women in her family to take good care of themselves.She was born in Augusta on May 28, 1935 to Leta Densmore Mitton and Leroy L. Wheelock. She married her high school sweetheart, William M. Havey (Aug. 14, 1933 - Feb. 3, 2010) on June 21, 1955, they had been married 54 years at the time of his passing. They made Hallowell their lifelong home until the day of her passing. She is predeceased by her husband, William M. Havey; her parents, Leroy Wheelock and Leta Mitton Wheelock Colson; great-granddaughter, Sophia Johnson; nephew, Vance Wheelock ll; brother-in-law, John "Jack" Havey; nephew, John Havey II; sister-in-law, Geraldine Havey.She graduated from Cony High School in 1953 of which she had many fond memories including being a member of the cheering squad. She had many lifelong friends from school including Regina and Robert Diplock as well as the "Cony Girls" social circle who still meet often to eat, share stories, and laugh. She continued her education graduating from Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 where she formed many lifetime friendships including Ethel Mayo. As a diploma nurse she went on to pursue her B.A. from St Joseph's College in 1974; and the Nurse Practitioner Program at Maine Medical Center in 1978 making her one of the pioneers in the state as an advanced practice nurse. She worked for 35 years at the Augusta Mental Health Institute; first as an RN and later as an adult nurse practitioner. She was recognized as employee of the year in 1973 for outstanding clinical care of her patients. She was respected by her peers and colleagues for her keen clinical insights. She was recognized for her life's work by the Maine Nurse Practitioner Association/American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in 2011.One of her favorite pastimes was traveling with her mother and sister, Sandra. She loved to tell stories of their travels to the Middle East and the British Isles and the backroads of Northern Maine. She was such a frequent visitor of Disney that the family considered her an unofficial tour guide. She was accompanied on more than one occasion by her dear aunt, Helen Larrabee, and longtime friend, Marihalie Leeman. She was a diehard Red Sox fan. She enjoyed reading, frequenting the Hubbard Free Library in Hallowell as well as the many roadside booksellers. She loved spending many summers with her family in Rockwood, overlooking Moosehead Lake and her winters in Florida with siblings and friends playing cards and cooking. An enthusiastic cook, she never let anyone leave her home without an invitation to "eat something". As a gardener she loved going to Longfellow's Greenhouse for great finds every season of the year. She was a member of St Mark's Episcopal Church and later the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. She is survived by her four children, Kathleen Webster and her partner, Barney Dubsky of Readfield and son, Eric Webster and his wife, Emily of Tacoma, Wash., Karen Blake and her partner, Linwood Diket from Whitefield and children Shannon Johnson and her husband, Corey of West Gardiner; and great-grandchildren, Madison and Isabella, William M. Havey ll of Readfield and Todd Havey of Hallowell; former daughter-in-law, Sheila Jenkins Havey and their children, Ryan and his wife, Calli, and Erin and Iggli; and great-granddaughter, Audriana "Mavis". She is also survived by her four siblings and their spouses, David Wheelock and wife, Eva of Augusta and their children Dennis, Leta, Brenda and Douglas and their respective spouses and children; Sandra Crockett and husband, Stephen of Winthrop and their children, Ned, Lynn and Belinda and their respective spouses and children; Robert "Whipper" Wheelock and his wife, Rita of Augusta and their children, Damon and Robert and their respective spouses; Vance Wheelock and wife, Roberta "Bobbie", their children, Heather and Amy and their respective spouses and children; and 13 half-brothers and sisters from her father's second marriage, Donna, Dianne, Joyce, Roy (deceased), Johnny (deceased), Billy, Lillian, Nancy (deceased), Florence, Phyllis, Carole, Ronald, Gordan (deceased) .The family wishes to thank the many family and friends who visited during her long confinement at home. She found a special comfort in her final days from her dear lifelong friends, Regina and Robert Diplock and Marihalie Leeman, siblings and family. The family also wishes to thank the wonderful care she received from her amazing care givers who made her laugh daily, Jeannine Bouchard, Jackie Blaisdell, Emily Kane, Beth Pfeffer, Colleen Messina, Michelle Welch, her dedicated granddaughter, Jessica L. Blake RN, and the MaineGeneral Hospice Team, Sue Folks FNP and Jeanne Jennings RN. It was through their continued dedication that she was able to remain in her home until the end of her life. In loving memory of Mom/Nana, stop and enjoy the beauty of a flower or bring your loved ones together for a family meal or just say "I love you". Arrangements have been made by Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St, Augusta, where visitation will be held on Thursday July 18 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church 209 Eastern Ave, Augusta, on Friday July 19, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Readfield Corner Cemetery, Church Road Readfield, at 1 p.m.Condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www,familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers consider the Hallowell Food Bank, the Hubbard Free Library or a nonprofit organization dedicated to health and healing. Published in Central Maine on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close