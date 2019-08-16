Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Nutt. View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Send Flowers Obituary





Patricia was born in Waterville on April 14, 1936, the daughter of the late Albert and Antoinette (Poulin) Cayouette. She was educated in the local schools.



She worked for a few years in the woolen mills, later she started work as a waitress and it was a perfect fit for her, she enjoyed the work and loved her customers.



Patricia loved the years living on the farm with her horses and dogs, it was the happy spot in her life, she enjoyed gardening, especially her flower garden and playing Bridge and all of the folks at Bridge, they were like a second family.



Patricia was predeceased by her parents, by her husband, Lamont Nutt, a brother, Roger and her sister, Susan.



She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Nutt and his wife, Linda, of Vassalboro, Russell Nutt and his wife, Jennifer, of Waterville, Patrick Nutt of China and Pam Ehler and her partner, Deb Bickford, of South China. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Allen and Jonathan, and several great-grandchildren.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or humane society.







CHINA - Patricia A. Nutt, 83, of South China, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Maine General in Waterville.Patricia was born in Waterville on April 14, 1936, the daughter of the late Albert and Antoinette (Poulin) Cayouette. She was educated in the local schools.She worked for a few years in the woolen mills, later she started work as a waitress and it was a perfect fit for her, she enjoyed the work and loved her customers.Patricia loved the years living on the farm with her horses and dogs, it was the happy spot in her life, she enjoyed gardening, especially her flower garden and playing Bridge and all of the folks at Bridge, they were like a second family.Patricia was predeceased by her parents, by her husband, Lamont Nutt, a brother, Roger and her sister, Susan.She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Nutt and his wife, Linda, of Vassalboro, Russell Nutt and his wife, Jennifer, of Waterville, Patrick Nutt of China and Pam Ehler and her partner, Deb Bickford, of South China. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Allen and Jonathan, and several great-grandchildren.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or humane society. Published in Central Maine on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close