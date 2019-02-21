Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Baker. View Sign

FAIRFIELD - Pamela Baker went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with leukemia, at the age of 60. Pam was born in Hartford, Conn., on March 3, 1958. She was the daughter of Kenneth A. and Virginia Galipo. She graduated from Shrewsbury High School in Shrewsbury, Mass. in 1976.



Besides being a loving wife and mother, Pamela owned and operated Lighthouse Bible & Gift from 1999 unit it closed in 2016. She knew hundreds of customers by name along with their interests.



She was predeceased by her mother, Virginia, father, Kenneth and brother, Kenneth.



She is survived by her husband, Dennis; her son, David and daughter, Julie and husband, Scott. She had three grandchildren who live in Australia, Noah, Christoper and Gabrella.



Pam was married for 42 years to her high school sweetheart. She met Dennis at church when she was 15. They dated until she graduated high school and were married on Aug. 28, 1976.



Pam was a member of Kennebec Valley Baptist Church. She has decorated the church for the past 29 years. She decorated for every holiday and especially enjoyed making the auditorium look special during Easter and Christmas. She also assisted in the tech booth each Sunday. She loved to crochet, making various animals and other creations.



She will be greatly missed by her family and all that knew her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 11 a.m. at Kennebec Valley Baptist Church, 91 Marston Road, Waterville (across the highway from Colby College). A viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m.



