AUGUSTA - Omer J. Coulombe, 90, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at his son's home due to natural causes. He was born in Augusta on April 21, 1929 the son of the late Edmond and Malvina (Lachance) Coulombe.Mr. Coulombe attended Cony High School and was a US Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War.He had been employed for over 25 years as a mail clerk for the US Postal Service, working the last of his employment in the Old Federal Building.Mr. Coulombe was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Augusta.He was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine L. (Pomerleau) Coulombe; two brothers: Phillip and Anselm Coulombe and four sisters: Juliette Quirion, Theresa Pare, Irene Rancourt and Cecile White.Mr. Coulombe is survived by three sons: Patrick Coulombe of Augusta, David Coulombe and his wife Melissa of Augusta and Marc Coulombe and his wife Terri Nickerson of Lake Placid, Fla.; a daughter, Michelle Trast; a sister, DesAnges White of Leesburg, Fla.; seven grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews; and cousins.A special thanks to Beacon Hospice for offering comfort and assistance for our Dad and also thanks to David and Melissa Coulombe for providing a caring home for the last year and a half of Dad's life.At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. in the Chapel at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.comMemorial donationsmay be made to:MaineGeneralHome Care & HospiceP O Box 828Waterville, ME 04903
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 18, 2019