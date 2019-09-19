Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Graveside service 10:00 AM Sunset Cemetery North Anson , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SOLON - Odber R. Andrews, 88, of Solon passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by family at his home.



He was born July 22, 1931, in Norridgewock, the son of Roy C. Andrews and Edith (Hunnewell) Andrews.



Odber graduated from Solon High School in the class of 1949, and from Western National School of Heavy Equipment in Weiser, Idaho in 1958.



He worked for Scott Paper Company in Bingham as a heavy equipment mechanic for over 30 years.



Since the age of 14, he has been a member of the East Madison Grange and was a member of the Keystone Lodge #80 in Solon as a mason for over 50 years.



A farmer at heart, Odber could repair anything, was very kind, and a man of few words. He always did what he felt was right, no matter the cost to himself. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



Children were very dear to his heart. Odber spent much time volunteering as the church bus driver at United Baptist Church of Madison, as well as helping with various projects at Canaan Christian School, where his children attended.



Besides his wife, Mary, of 55 years, Odber leaves three daughters: Carol Drumm and her husband Brian of Wilton, Tara Berube of Mercer, Dulci Corvin and her husband Dwayne of Pikeville, Tenn.; two sisters, Audrey Hewett of Sidney and Dawn Groen and her husband, Gerrit of Minn; 15 grandchildren, Ethan, Leah, Courtney, Mackenzie, Cindy, Kristie, Matthew, Benjamin, Robbie, Dalton, Kaytlyn, Marian, Andrew, Ellie, and Reagan; six great-grandchildren, Angelina, Joshua, Henry, Calvin, Jedidiah and Elaina; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Odber was predeceased by his parents; his son, Evander E. Andrews, his sister, Dassie Jackson and his brother-in-law, Jerome Hewett.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Sunset Cemetery in North Anson, with Pastor Mike Abbott officiating.



The family would like to thank Frank and Kerry Evangelista for their love and sacrifice. Also a special thanks to the New Hope Evangelical Free Church in Solon and Maine General Hospice Workers.



After years of struggling with dementia, we are sad but joyful to know our husband and dad has passed on to be with our Heavenly Father, having accepted Christ as his Savior late in life.



Arrangements are entrusted to Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.



Donations may be made in Odber's memory to the



New Hope Women's Shelter



P.O. Box 209



Solon, Maine 04979







