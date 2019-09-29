Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Pine Grove Cemetery Grove Street Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WINDSOR - O Troy Stevens, 45, of Windsor, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home with his fur babies. O, as he was called by many friends, and Troy by family, was born in Augusta, Maine on July 28, 1974, the son of Owen R. Stevens and Viola Skidgel. O graduated Gardiner High in 1992. From high school he went to work for Charlie's Subaru for 16 years before coming disabled. He had a great love of music and his guitars. He had many band mates he enjoyed playing with especially when he played with Endgame at the Pub 33 and The Cage. Like his father, he had a love of cars also, Mopar being his brand of cars. Although O didn't have any children, his fur babies (cats) were his kids. O was predeceased by his dad in 2004, which was very hard on him, and both sets of grandparents. O is survived by his Mother (MA) Viola Skidget and her partner, William Stratton Sr.; his brother, Bill Stevens and his wife, Jessica and children; his sister, Tammy Miller and her family; aunt, Linda and her husband, Randy Shorey; uncle, O Jacob "Jake" and his wife, Claudette Stevens; uncle, Earl and his wife, Becky Stevens; aunt, Mary Nunan; aunt, Amy Stevens; aunt, Sue and her husband, Bob Nay; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and the many friends he made in his life's journey. Troy was his Dad's son, and his father was his everything, and now they will lie together.



May you both RIP. Fly high Troy, MA loves you.



A very special thanks to Jake Stevens and Bethia O'Donal for all their help. There will be a gravesite service Oct. 5, 2019, at the Pine Grove Cemetery on Grove Street in Waterville at 1 p.m., follow by a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall on Church Street in Oakland.







