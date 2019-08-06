Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norval K. Watt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Norval K. Watt, 84, of Madison went home to be with his Lord, Thursday evening, Aug. 1, 2019, at Redington- Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine. He was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Easton, Maine, to Basil H. and Florence (McMullin) Watt.



Norval graduated from Madison High School in 1952. He married Sandra on Jan. 21, 1984. During his life he was a farmer, truck driver, and the Dispatcher/Terminal manager for Currier Trucking in Skowhegan He enjoyed his garden, working in the woods and with his sawmill. He was a member of the United Baptist Church in Madison and also sang in a gospel quartet, The Kingsmen.



He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and their children: Cindy Watt, Jeffrey Watt and his wife Pam, Greg Watt, Barbara and her husband Mark Tracy, Darren and his wife Kim Gray. Grandchildren: Delila, Justin, Shawn, Samantha, Emmalee and Maxwell. Great grandchildren, Brody, Carter, Ryder, Carlee and Kenzie. His brother, Elwyn Watt and wife Judith, sister-in law Barbara Watt and many nieces and nephews, He was predeceased by his parents, brother Eugene and sister, Vickie and her husband Larry Rivera.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at the Watt Family Cemetery, Colby Bryant Road, Madison, Maine, with Rev. Danal Curtis officiating.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:



Beacon Hospice, Inc.



5 Community Drive



Suite A



Augusta, ME 04330







MADISON - Norval K. Watt, 84, of Madison went home to be with his Lord, Thursday evening, Aug. 1, 2019, at Redington- Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine. He was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Easton, Maine, to Basil H. and Florence (McMullin) Watt.Norval graduated from Madison High School in 1952. He married Sandra on Jan. 21, 1984. During his life he was a farmer, truck driver, and the Dispatcher/Terminal manager for Currier Trucking in Skowhegan He enjoyed his garden, working in the woods and with his sawmill. He was a member of the United Baptist Church in Madison and also sang in a gospel quartet, The Kingsmen.He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and their children: Cindy Watt, Jeffrey Watt and his wife Pam, Greg Watt, Barbara and her husband Mark Tracy, Darren and his wife Kim Gray. Grandchildren: Delila, Justin, Shawn, Samantha, Emmalee and Maxwell. Great grandchildren, Brody, Carter, Ryder, Carlee and Kenzie. His brother, Elwyn Watt and wife Judith, sister-in law Barbara Watt and many nieces and nephews, He was predeceased by his parents, brother Eugene and sister, Vickie and her husband Larry Rivera.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at the Watt Family Cemetery, Colby Bryant Road, Madison, Maine, with Rev. Danal Curtis officiating.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:Beacon Hospice, Inc.5 Community DriveSuite AAugusta, ME 04330 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close