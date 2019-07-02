WATERVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of Normand R. Berube announces his passing after a courageous long battle with COPD, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 75 years. He was born August 25, 1943.
Norm was well known in the Waterville area as the Intake Coordinator for Seton Hospital Alcohol and Drug Rehab 6th floor Seton. Norm has been credited for helping and saving many lives throughout his years of service. Norm was passionate about his work with Dr. Ray Culver, MD and Thomas McDermott, MD in this recovery unit. They were colleagues and true friends.
Normand was predeceased by his adoptive parents Roland and Blanche Berube of Lewiston.
He is survived by his three children Dana, Dennis and Joanne; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. They will miss him.
Norm will also be missed by his brothers Peter Longley, Thomas Longley, Gerry Longley, Danny Longley and sister, Susan Tardif all of whom Norm found through DNA results reported by his cousin Linda Longley and Ancestry.com. He was honored to know that he was truly part of this family and found his identity through these wonderful individuals. His heart was full of love for all of them.
Normand will also be lovingly remembered by his dear friend Pam that he adored and loved for 40 years. A true friend indeed.
Private burial services may be set at a later date to place Norm's ashes as he requested prior to his death.
Please send donations in lieu of flowers to:
Alcoholics Anonymous Recovery
47 Portland St.
Portland, ME 04101
in memory of
Normand Berube
an "Alcoholics
Recovery Angel"
Published in Central Maine on July 2, 2019