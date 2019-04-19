Obituary Guest Book View Sign

AUGUSTA - Norman Morehouse, 97, of Augusta and Presque Isle died peacefully at his home in Augusta,surrounded by family on April 16, 2019.



He was born in Newport, Maine on July 6, 1921, the son of William Oral and Grace Gunter Morehouse. He attended public schools in Westfield, Presque Isle and Fort Fairfield and one semester at the Aroostook School of Commerce in Presque Isle.



Norman was first employed by JE McCready Dairy and Ramsdell Dairy for whom he delivered milk to the doorsteps of local homes. He was also employed by Aroostook Baking Company and National Confectionary. He then went on to spend 35 years working for Sunshine Biscuits Inc. for which he covered Aroostook County and also became the Northern New England District Sales Manager for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont territories.



The Masonic Fraternities were an important part of Dad's life that he was incredibly proud to belong to. He was raised into Masonry on March 21, 1944. Over the course of his 75 year membership, he held many offices. He was a Past Master of Trinity Lodge AF & AM and a 75 year member, Past Illustrious Master of Aroostook Council #16, Past High Priest of Garfield Chapter, and Past Commander of Trinity Commandry of Augusta. He was a member of the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite. He also served as Grand Master of the Grand Council of Maine. Norman was elected and served as Most Illustrious Grand Master of the Grand Council of Royal and Select Masons of Maine, and also served as Most Illustrious Grand High Priest of the Grand Royal Arch Chapter of Maine. In March 2019 he was awarded a medal for 50 years of faithful service to the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Maine. He was a member of the Anah Temple Shrine. He was a Past Patron of Lunar Chapter OES. He was active in the Blue Lodges in the Augusta area for 47 years.



After retiring he began as a full time volunteer on Oct. 15, 1987 for the Masonic Service Association of North America. Dad served as the Masonic Service Association of North America Representative for VA Togus Medical Center for 14 years. He was proud to have volunteered at Togus for over 40 years and completed 8883 volunteer hours assisting veterans to Chapel Services on Sundays.



Dad was passionate about Shriners Hospital and their mission to care for children. In fact, his love of children could be seen when he would spend time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Dad was a worker, he rarely experienced idle time during his day. When he was not volunteering, he could be found shoveling his driveway or roof, raking and mowing his lawn, repairing his home, or walking the neighborhood or local stores for exercise.



Norman was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Marjorie; and his son Craig. He is survived by his daughter Tamia Walton and husband Phil Walton of Presque Isle, his daughter Jana Morehouse and wife Tammy Blackman of Southport, grandsons Scott Walton of Presque Isle, Josh Crommett and his wife Amy Crommett of Vassalboro, and Jacob Bishopp of Southport, granddaughter Dawn Hunt of West Gardiner; four great-grandchildren; siblings Barbara Gorneau, William Morehouse and Russell Morehouse.



A Masonic Memorial Service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lodge located at 317 Water St., Augusta, Maine with a reception following. All are welcome to attend. A Masonic Celebration of Life and Committal will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fairmont Cemetery, 174 Main St. in Presque Isle followed by a reception at Grant Memorial Methodist Church, 79 Fleetwood St. in Presque Isle. All are welcome to attend.



In lieu of flowers,



donations in his honor can be made to:



The Anah Shriners



Attn: Shriners Hospital



for Children



1404 Broadway



Bangor, ME 04401 or to:



a charity of your choosing







AUGUSTA - Norman Morehouse, 97, of Augusta and Presque Isle died peacefully at his home in Augusta,surrounded by family on April 16, 2019.He was born in Newport, Maine on July 6, 1921, the son of William Oral and Grace Gunter Morehouse. He attended public schools in Westfield, Presque Isle and Fort Fairfield and one semester at the Aroostook School of Commerce in Presque Isle.Norman was first employed by JE McCready Dairy and Ramsdell Dairy for whom he delivered milk to the doorsteps of local homes. He was also employed by Aroostook Baking Company and National Confectionary. He then went on to spend 35 years working for Sunshine Biscuits Inc. for which he covered Aroostook County and also became the Northern New England District Sales Manager for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont territories.The Masonic Fraternities were an important part of Dad's life that he was incredibly proud to belong to. He was raised into Masonry on March 21, 1944. Over the course of his 75 year membership, he held many offices. He was a Past Master of Trinity Lodge AF & AM and a 75 year member, Past Illustrious Master of Aroostook Council #16, Past High Priest of Garfield Chapter, and Past Commander of Trinity Commandry of Augusta. He was a member of the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite. He also served as Grand Master of the Grand Council of Maine. Norman was elected and served as Most Illustrious Grand Master of the Grand Council of Royal and Select Masons of Maine, and also served as Most Illustrious Grand High Priest of the Grand Royal Arch Chapter of Maine. In March 2019 he was awarded a medal for 50 years of faithful service to the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Maine. He was a member of the Anah Temple Shrine. He was a Past Patron of Lunar Chapter OES. He was active in the Blue Lodges in the Augusta area for 47 years.After retiring he began as a full time volunteer on Oct. 15, 1987 for the Masonic Service Association of North America. Dad served as the Masonic Service Association of North America Representative for VA Togus Medical Center for 14 years. He was proud to have volunteered at Togus for over 40 years and completed 8883 volunteer hours assisting veterans to Chapel Services on Sundays.Dad was passionate about Shriners Hospital and their mission to care for children. In fact, his love of children could be seen when he would spend time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Dad was a worker, he rarely experienced idle time during his day. When he was not volunteering, he could be found shoveling his driveway or roof, raking and mowing his lawn, repairing his home, or walking the neighborhood or local stores for exercise.Norman was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Marjorie; and his son Craig. He is survived by his daughter Tamia Walton and husband Phil Walton of Presque Isle, his daughter Jana Morehouse and wife Tammy Blackman of Southport, grandsons Scott Walton of Presque Isle, Josh Crommett and his wife Amy Crommett of Vassalboro, and Jacob Bishopp of Southport, granddaughter Dawn Hunt of West Gardiner; four great-grandchildren; siblings Barbara Gorneau, William Morehouse and Russell Morehouse.A Masonic Memorial Service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lodge located at 317 Water St., Augusta, Maine with a reception following. All are welcome to attend. A Masonic Celebration of Life and Committal will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fairmont Cemetery, 174 Main St. in Presque Isle followed by a reception at Grant Memorial Methodist Church, 79 Fleetwood St. in Presque Isle. All are welcome to attend.In lieu of flowers,donations in his honor can be made to:The Anah ShrinersAttn: Shriners Hospitalfor Children1404 BroadwayBangor, ME 04401 or to:a charity of your choosing Religious Service Information Grant Memorial United Mthdst

79 Fleetwood Street

Presque Isle, ME 04769

(207) 762-9531 Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close