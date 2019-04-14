LONDONDERRY, N.H. - Norman A. Bilodeau, 80, of Londonderry, N.H., formerly of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Augusta, he was the son of the late Albert and Merilda (Quirion) Bilodeau.He graduated of Cony High School (Augusta) in 1957 and enjoyed a successful career of over 40 years with the John Hancock Insurance Co. He became a Regional Supervisor for their Southern Territory and retired as a District Manager of the Bedford, N.H. office. Norman led a distinguished career in the insurance industry, earning several President's and Honor Club recognition sales awards. Norman served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a past Commander of AMVETS NH Post 2, Salem, N.H. (2010-2015), where he successfully campaigned for and won benefits for fellow veteran brothers and sisters. Norman enjoyed fishing, gardening, the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He loved his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where he ushered masses. He is survived by his children, Susan Evers and her husband William, Kathy Bilodeau, and Michael Bilodeau and his partner Holly Emidy; his grandchildren, Alexandria and Christian Evers; his sisters, Therese Beaulieu, Louise Pelletier, and Jeannine Nash, his brothers, Roland, Paul and Richard Bilodeau. He also leaves his longtime companion, Rachel Daniel and his former wife and friend, Jeannette "Jan" (Pare) Bilodeau. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours Monday, April 15, from 4-7 p.m. at the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Rd., Cumberland, R.I. For family and friends in Augusta, Maine, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 17, at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary's Church, Western Avenue, Augusta. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta. In lieu of flowers,gifts may be made to:Dana-FarberCancer InstituteBoston, MAto support cancer researchwww.oneillfuneralhomes.com
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 14, 2019