Norma June Carpenter

Guest Book
  • "June was one of my favorite classmates. She always had a..."
    - Peter Quimby
  • "I will always remember her as the young girl who came to..."
    - Gregory Mannino
  • "In the 20 years I knew June, I never saw her without a..."
    - Jan Murphy
  • "June was exceptional and one of a kind. So many memories..."
    - Tom and Leah O'Connor
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss.Prayers to you and your family."
    - Misty Weston
Service Information
Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service
488 Farmington Falls Road
Farmington, ME
04938
(207)-779-9008
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayside Chapel
75 Neck Road
West Gardiner, ME
Obituary
MOUNT VERNON - Norma June Carpenter, 45, beloved wife of Art Carpenter, loving mother of Isaiah Weston, and stepmother to Kalianna, Aren, and Daylon, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019 at her home in Mount Vernon.

She is also survived by her parents, Richard A. and Martha Skeel; her brother, Richard D. Skeel (Heather), her sister, Elisabeth O'Connor (Terry); and nieces and nephews that June adored. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Olivia and Rebecca Skeel.

June was a graduate of Rhinebeck Central School in New York, S.U.N.Y. Plattsburg, and University Lavalle in Canada.

There will be a funeral service for close friends and family on Saturday, August 31 at 11 a.m., at the Wayside Chapel, 75 Neck Road, West Gardiner.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in June's memory to the education fund for

Isaiah Weston

c/o Skeel

P.O. Box 394

Readfield, ME 04355

Published in Central Maine on Aug. 24, 2019
