FAIRFIELD - Nicholas V. Goodwin, 34, of Fairfield, and formerly of West Gardiner, passed on Monday, April 1, 2019. Nicholas was born in Augusta at MaineGeneral Medical Center, on Nov. 20, 1984, the son of Victor A. Goodwin Jr., and Kelly Batchelder. Nicholas attended Wayne, Maranacook, as well as Gardiner school systems. He spent most of his life battling a kidney disease and received a kidney donation on June 1, 1989. He loved listening to music, especially Madonna, Michael Jackson, and had a love for Marilyn Monroe. He is survived by his parents, Victor A. Goodwin Jr., of West Gardiner, Kelly Batchelder, of Richmond; a brother Billy; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 7, from 2-4 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 6, 2019