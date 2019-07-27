Nicholas Mendes (1976 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
Obituary
PORTLAND - Nicholas Mendes, 43, passed away peacefully, July 24, 2019, with his family by his side to be with his Lord after years of many disabilities. But those disabilities never stopped him from enjoying life and the people around him. Nick was born July 18, 1976, the son of Paul and Alice Mendes of Waterville.

Nicholas enjoyed playing ball with his brothers. He also enjoyed going for car rides with his dad and watching wrestling. His most important pastime was time well spent with his family.

Nick was the brother to Joseph and Michael Mendes; he was the proud uncle to two nieces, Bria Ponsant and Kassi Hujari.

The family would like to thank the many medical staff at Maine General in Portland for all the care and support during Nick's time there, and also the staff at EMCC in Lewiston.

Visitation will be held at Veilleux Funeral Home at 8 Elm St. Waterville Maine on Friday August 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Notre Dame Church on Saturday, August 3, at 9 a.m. with burial following.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home.

Published in Central Maine on July 27, 2019
