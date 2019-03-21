Obituary Guest Book View Sign

READFIELD - Newell Harrison Farrington, 84, passed away at Togus VA Hospital on March 19, 2019.



He was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Wilton, son of Stanley and Margaret Farrington.



He was a Winthrop High School graduate, class of 1953, and served in the



Newell was a member of Winthrop United Methodist Church where he served as an usher all through high school and was active in the men's group for several years. He was a member and Past Master of Temple Lodge #25, Past Senior Deacon of the Grand Lodge of Maine, Past High Priest of Winthrop Royal Arch Chapter, Past Sovereign Prince of Scottish Rite in Augusta, a member of Kora Shrine, Past Flag Director, Past Chairman of the Circus Committee and currently a member of Kora Kraftman. He was a member of Abenaki Chapter #116 of Winthrop and was Past Worthy Patron of Abenaki Chapter, Vernon Valley Chapter and Mt. Zircon Chapter. He was also Past Worthy Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of Maine and Past General Grand Chapter Committee member of the Youth of the General Grand Chapter.



Newell was predeceased by his father and stepmother, Stanley and Margaret, and a sister, Jeanette Gallagher.



He is survived by his wife, Delora of Readfield; daughter, Flora Stack of Belgrade; sons, Bruce Farrington and friend Beverly Cobb of Turner, Robert Farrington of West Paris and Brian Farrington of Readfield; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Belz and husband, Albert of Winthrop and Norma Constine of Turner, two brothers, Sherman Adams and wife, Shirley of Farmington and Robert Adams and friend, Sharon Rainy of Wilton; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Friends and relatives are invited to visit from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at Winthrop United Methodist Church, 58 Main St., Winthrop. A celebration of Newell's life will be held at church on Thursday, March 28 at 11 a.m. which will conclude with Masonic and Eastern Star services, immediately after which all are invited to a reception downstairs. A private family committal service with full military honors will be held later in the spring.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to







For Children,



11 Sabattus St.,



Lewiston, ME 04240 or



OES Grand Chapter



of Maine,



ESTARL Permanent Fund,



