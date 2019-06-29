Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Joseph Francoeur. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FAIRFIELD - Neil Joseph Francoeur, 66, passed away June 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Waterville on Oct. 18, 1952, the son of Alcide and Gertrude Francoeur. He graduated from Winslow High School in 1972. He worked for Maine Central Railroad, Maine Track Maintenance, and Maine Eastern Railroad doing track maintenance for 37 years. He loved fishing and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed puttering around the outside at home and working in his gardens. He is predeceased by his father, Alcide Francoeur; his mother and father-in-law, Neil and Alberta Macklin; his brothers-in-law, Roderick Macklin and Paul Hamlin.Neil is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna Macklin Francoeur; his daughters, Janet Francoeur and Kelly Marquis and her husband, Kyle Marquis; his special grandchildren, Caleb Marquis and Abigail Marquis; his mother, Gertrude Francoeur; his siblings Jane Bourgoin, Ronald Francoeur and wife, Judy, Pearl Pawlowski, Paula Rowe and Joey Francoeur; his in-laws, June Hamlin, Jim Macklin, Susan and Harold Shaw, Dale Macklin, Peter Macklin, Robert and Theresa Macklin, Ronda and John Weeks, Jeff Macklin, Ethel Macklin, Debra Lee Marios; many nieces and nephews. A Christian mass will be held at Notre Dame Church on Silver Street in Waterville on July 3, at 9 a.m., followed by burial at Maplewood Cemetery, Maple Street, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation toChorpus Christie Parish Oil Fund70 Pleassant St.Waterville, ME 04901







FAIRFIELD - Neil Joseph Francoeur, 66, passed away June 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Waterville on Oct. 18, 1952, the son of Alcide and Gertrude Francoeur. He graduated from Winslow High School in 1972. He worked for Maine Central Railroad, Maine Track Maintenance, and Maine Eastern Railroad doing track maintenance for 37 years. He loved fishing and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed puttering around the outside at home and working in his gardens. He is predeceased by his father, Alcide Francoeur; his mother and father-in-law, Neil and Alberta Macklin; his brothers-in-law, Roderick Macklin and Paul Hamlin.Neil is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna Macklin Francoeur; his daughters, Janet Francoeur and Kelly Marquis and her husband, Kyle Marquis; his special grandchildren, Caleb Marquis and Abigail Marquis; his mother, Gertrude Francoeur; his siblings Jane Bourgoin, Ronald Francoeur and wife, Judy, Pearl Pawlowski, Paula Rowe and Joey Francoeur; his in-laws, June Hamlin, Jim Macklin, Susan and Harold Shaw, Dale Macklin, Peter Macklin, Robert and Theresa Macklin, Ronda and John Weeks, Jeff Macklin, Ethel Macklin, Debra Lee Marios; many nieces and nephews. A Christian mass will be held at Notre Dame Church on Silver Street in Waterville on July 3, at 9 a.m., followed by burial at Maplewood Cemetery, Maple Street, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation toChorpus Christie Parish Oil Fund70 Pleassant St.Waterville, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close