Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000

WATERVILLE - Natalie L. Spangler, 97, of Waterville, passed away June 21, 2019 at Lakewood Continuing Care Center. Natalie (also known as Nancy) was born in the Finger Lakes region of New York, then moved to the Philadelphia area where she met the love of her life, John H. Spangler.



She graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1940, Pierce Business School in 1941, and worked for the U.S. Army Air Force while John attended basic training and Navy flight school. They married in 1943 and had three children.



Natalie worked for the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia before the couple relocated to Texas in 1974. In 1981 they retired to Waterville and spent summers on China Lake until John's death in 2013.



Natalie and John lived lives of service and adventure. Natalie was active in school, church, and community - always ready to help whenever and wherever needed. She offered a "typical American family" connection for a roster of foreign students including individuals from the Philippines, Iran, Scotland, Hong Kong, and Lebanon. Several of those friendships lasted through the remainder of Natalie's life.



Natalie and John enjoyed traveling, whether camping in backwoods or taking Space-A trips overseas on military flights. Natalie also spent time gardening, reading, entertaining and sewing. Natalie volunteered at Thayer Hospital in Waterville for 30 years, at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, and as a docent at Colby College Art Museum. She was a 40-year member of PEO.



Survivors include her son and two daughters; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Natalie was predeceased by her husband; parents; sister;l and granddaughter, Patricia.



The family extends special gratitude to Natalie's faithful friends who visited and kept in touch with her, and to the staff at Park Residences, where she lived for five years. We also deeply appreciate the wonderfully supportive staff members at both Lakewood Long Term Care Unit and Maine General Hospice for their amazing and comprehensive care in her final months.



Services are not yet planned.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to the



Humane Society of Waterville



100 Webb Road



Waterville, ME 04901



and/or



South China Community Church



P.O. Box 335



South China, ME 04358



Natalie loved flowers and would be happy if her family and friends added to their own gardens in her memory.







