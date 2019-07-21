WATERVILLE - Nancy S. LaBonta, 90, of Waterville, peacefully passed away in her sleep on July 13, 2019. She was born in Evanston, Ill. on March 11, 1929, to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Lind. In 1954, Nancy married the love of her life, Robert R. LaBonta, in Seattle, Wash. Two years later, they started a family and raised three wonderful children, Mark, Julie and Matthew. In 1969, the family moved to Waterville where she and Robert lived for the remainder of their lives.
Nancy loved to entertain at her home. She was an excellent cook and hostess to many friends over the years. Nancy had a passion for dance, as she had once trained as a ballet dancer with the Chicago Ballet, and studied dance at the University of Washington. She coached gymnastics at Waterville High School for a period in the 1970s. Nancy could be found traveling abroad or working in her garden, playing 18 holes at the Waterville Country Club, supporting the theater, reading, and knitting items for The Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers. Nancy had a true appreciation for Broadway musicals and attended countless shows with her husband and friends over the years, often with her granddaughter, Jessica, in tow.
Nancy is survived by son, Mark R. LaBonta of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and his wife Sandra, daughter, Julie Bickford of Belgrade and her husband, Jeff; granddaughter, Jessica Shores/Addington of Hartford, Conn. and her husband, Robert; granddaughter, Lo'eau LaBonta of Salt Lake City, Utah; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Addington of Hartford, Conn.
Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Robert; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Lind; her three siblings; her son, Matthew LaBonta; and her grandson Kalaukoa LaBonta.
There will be a private celebration of her life for immediate family. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with Nancy's family.
Please remember Nancy with a donation to the Mary Nash Beaupre Sustainable Gardens Fund at the Alfond Youth & Community Center. To donate follow the link https://alfondyouth center-ivsrq.formstack.com/forms/donations1
or contact Crista Lavenson at 207-872-7092, [email protected]
Published in Central Maine on July 21, 2019