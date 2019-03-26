Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HALLOWELL - Nancy S. (Sherwood, Barrows) Hannon,78, passed away suddenly on March 23, 2019 in Hallowell.



Nancy was born in Augusta on Nov. 14, 1940, the daughter of Guthrie and Eva (Panera) Sherwood.



Raised in Chelsea, she loved to tell about her first school experience in a one-room school house and how she had to walk to school in all kinds of weather especially if we complained about having to wait for the school bus. She went on to graduate from Cony High School in 1958. One of her fondest memories was playing the saxophone in the Cony Marching Band.



Her working career started as a bookkeeper / teller at the First Granite Bank in Augusta. She then went on to work for the State of Maine, first in the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and then in the Department of Health and Human Services Food Stamp Division until her retirement.



She was predeceased by her husband Howard S. Hannon, whom she cared for tirelessly until his death following a long battle with Alzheimer's; her parents Guthrie and Eva (Panera) Sherwood; and her brother-in-law William (Bucky) Payton.



After retirement she went to work as a Hostess at the Olive Garden Restaurant in Augusta, where she would often see people she knew. She also worked part time for Maine General in Augusta as a receptionist at the various Nursing / Rehabilitation facilities, filling in as needed to cover when people were on vacation. She volunteered at the VA Togus Hospital, filing documents. She just loved being with and helping people.



Some of her favorite things were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always put her children and family first and if anyone was in need of support she would be there to fulfill that need the best she could. She loved spending time with family and most of our family holidays and celebrations were spent at her house in Chelsea. She was a fantastic cook and her carrot cake recipe will continue to be used to celebrate Easter and Birthdays for years to come. She was always ready to go for a car ride and it didn't matter to where. Some of her favorite places to visit were Rangeley, and Destin, Fla. She and Howard drove from Maine to Destin, Fla. for a vacation and she couldn't say enough about the white sand beaches and how special it was. One of her favorite hobbies was knitting and she often was in the process of knitting a sweater for one of her grandchildren. In recent years she has participated in a monthly dominoes game with a mixture of old and new friends who often commented on her competitive spirit, which she also showed while watching the New England Patriots play.



We will miss her ready smile and positive attitude that made her so special.



We greatly appreciate all of the family and friends who kept in touch with her over the years and especially want to thank the wonderful staff at the Woodlands of Hallowell – Memory Care facility.



She is remembered with love by her sister Irene Payton of Farmingdale and her brother James Sherwood and his wife Deborah of El Paso, Texas; children, Scott Barrows and his wife Nancy, Peter Barrows and Dany Breault, and April (Barrows) Blanchard and her husband Peter; grandchildren, Jesse Barrows, Brodie Barrows, Stuart Blanchard and Emily (Blanchard)Jewett and husband Kevin; great-grandchildren, Riley Barrows and Addison Barrows; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the father of her three children, Kenneth C. Barrows, of Lewiston.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home located at 1 Church Street, Augusta. Visiting hours with the family between 10-11 a.m. before the service. Following the service there will be a celebration of life for Nancy at the Calumet Club located at 334 West River Road, Augusta.



Condolences to the family may be shared on the website at



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the:



or the







in memory of Nancy.







