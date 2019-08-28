ROCHESTER, N.H. - Nancy Quirion, 85, went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born to Raymond and Rachel Howe in Boston, Mass. on March 16, 1934. Nancy was married to Arthur Quirion for over 50 years before he passed away in 2007. They lived in Fairfield, Maine for 55 years, raising two daughters, Rachel and Joyce. She was employed at Keyes Fiber Company for 35 years. She loved to bowl, golf, and roller skate, where she met her husband.She had been living in Rochester with her daughter and son-in-law for the past ten years. She was an avid Boston sports fan, watching every Bruins and Celtics game. She was a member of Next Level Church in Somersworth. Nancy is survived by her daughters Rachel Allen and husband James of Rochester, Joyce Borssen and husband Bjorn of Rochester; brothers John Howe and wife Nancy of Wareham, Mass., Raymond Howe of Waterville, sisters Diane Willette of Winslow, Debbie Albert and husband Keith of Limerick. She also has nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Friends and family may pay their respects from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the chapel of R.M .Edgerly and Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. 03867. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. A small graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta Maine on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m.To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com. In lieu of flowers,the family is asking for donations to Durham's Run for the One at: https://www.runreg.com/run-for-the-one-durham where the funds will go to Safe Harbor Recovery Center which is an organization to assist individuals with addiction recovery
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 28, 2019