Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy N. (Thibodeau) Arbour. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Nancy N. (Thibodeau) Arbour, 77 of Augusta, passed away on May 28, 2019. She was born to the late Joseph Thibodeau and Elsie (Gorneau ) Thibodeau of Waterville on Dec. 26, 1942.



She was married to Philip Arbour of Augusta.



Nancy is survived by her two brothers, Reed and Joseph Thibodeau; niece and nephew and several cousins.



Nancy had cancer and was at Oak Grove Nursing Home, when she passed with family and friends with her. Her pain and suffering is over, may she rest in peace.



My sister, my friend was the oldest, of four. She took care of our sister, Shirley, who had cancer and stayed with her two years before passing. My sister I knew was always near. My sister was a protector from every hurt or fear. We share a bond of closeness, we know will never end. We're here for one another, my sister, my best friend, rest, we will meet again.



Nancy, for a number of years, worked at Bates Woolen Mill, along with her mother, and then at Carton Woolen Mill. She was a hard worker all of her life. She would spend her summers working outside with her flowers



and spending time with her family and her next door friend for over 45 years. She also came to Waterville on Sundays to watch movies and have lunch with her brother. Best time of the year for her was Christmas, she would put up so many lights on her home and surrounding trees. We all admire you as a woman, love as a sister, and treasure you as a friend. She will be missed, farewell.



Nancy will rest in peace at the Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta on July 3, at 2 p.m. Please call Reed for directions, (207)-660-2959.







WATERVILLE - Nancy N. (Thibodeau) Arbour, 77 of Augusta, passed away on May 28, 2019. She was born to the late Joseph Thibodeau and Elsie (Gorneau ) Thibodeau of Waterville on Dec. 26, 1942.She was married to Philip Arbour of Augusta.Nancy is survived by her two brothers, Reed and Joseph Thibodeau; niece and nephew and several cousins.Nancy had cancer and was at Oak Grove Nursing Home, when she passed with family and friends with her. Her pain and suffering is over, may she rest in peace.My sister, my friend was the oldest, of four. She took care of our sister, Shirley, who had cancer and stayed with her two years before passing. My sister I knew was always near. My sister was a protector from every hurt or fear. We share a bond of closeness, we know will never end. We're here for one another, my sister, my best friend, rest, we will meet again.Nancy, for a number of years, worked at Bates Woolen Mill, along with her mother, and then at Carton Woolen Mill. She was a hard worker all of her life. She would spend her summers working outside with her flowersand spending time with her family and her next door friend for over 45 years. She also came to Waterville on Sundays to watch movies and have lunch with her brother. Best time of the year for her was Christmas, she would put up so many lights on her home and surrounding trees. We all admire you as a woman, love as a sister, and treasure you as a friend. She will be missed, farewell.Nancy will rest in peace at the Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta on July 3, at 2 p.m. Please call Reed for directions, (207)-660-2959. Published in Central Maine on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close