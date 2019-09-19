Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road Farmington , ME 04938 (207)-779-9008 Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road Farmington , ME 04938 View Map Funeral service 12:30 PM Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road Farmington , ME 04938 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEW SHARON - Nancy M. Harris, 79, of Lane Road, New Sharon, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, peacefully at her home. She was born Nancy Guimond in Frenchville on June 13, 1940, the daughter to the late Alvine and Marcel Guimond. She attended Fort Kent Community High School where she graduated with her high school diploma. Nancy started a family to which she grew and tended to with love and care. Once her children were grown and raised, she found the love of her life with whom she enjoyed many years of true love and married him on July 17, 1992. Nancy enjoyed her career as a nurse with MaineGeneral- Thayer Hospital, where over the years, she was a nurse in obstetrics and an EEG and EKG technician on the cardiac ward. Her ways of caring for others showed at home with her family and her friends. She was a devout parishioner of the Catholic church, where she attended often. When she was not caring for others, she was traveling with her husband and other family members and made many wonderful memories. She enjoyed embroidery and creating beautiful pictures in her coloring books while sitting in her chair at her home. Nancy enjoyed going out to eat at her favorite restaurants with loved ones where there was no absence of laughter. Nancy is predeceased by her parents, Marcel and Alvine. She is reunited with her husband, Percy Harris once again.She leaves a sister, Florence Berube of Millinocket; as well as four children, Doreen Smith and husband, Donald of Sidney, Roger Barrett of Oakland, Roy Barrett of Dover-Foxcroft, and Rick Barrett of Charleston; as well as so many beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and precious friends. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful people who have checked in on Nancy over the past week and offered her love and care. On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m., with Father Paul Dumais officiating, at Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Maine. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Nancy's memory to the P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or Published in Central Maine on Sept. 19, 2019

