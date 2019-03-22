Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Louise (Gulliver) Drouin. View Sign

WATERVILLE - Nancy Louise (Gullifer) Drouin went home with the Lord on March 12, 2019. Nancy was born in Waterville on Oct. 10, 1941. She was the daughter of Lawrence King Gullifer and Ernestine Laura (Peters) Bergeron.



Nancy graduated from Waterville High School and lived in Waterville for her entire life. She worked at The Jefferson, Laverdiere's Drug Store, A&P Supermarket and in the offices of Dr. Oldham and Dr. Margolis.



For many years Nancy enjoyed sewing, crocheting and embroidery as well as other crafts. She also enjoyed serving at Notre Dame Church as a Eucharist minister for several years.



Nancy is survived by her daughter, Carol Hart of Waterville, her daughter, Pamela Natole of Vassalboro and her son, Walter "Rick" Drouin of Florida; four grandsons; three great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons. Sadly, Nancy's daughter, Patricia LeClair, went before her in 1991.



Nancy very much appreciated the care she received over the years from physicians, nurses, paramedics and various other caretakers.



A graveside service will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville at 10 a.m. on May 13. Arrangement are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at







