WATERVILLE - Nancy Lea (Morrell) Akers, 72, passed away May 25, 2019 at her home in Waterville. She was born June 16, 1946 in Waterville, the daughter of Richard Morrell Sr. and Alice Marie (Jenness) Morrell.
She was educated in the schools of Winslow and on Aug. 1, 1964, she married David J. Akers Sr. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, David J. Akers Sr. of Waterville; two daughters, Alice Fletcher and husband, John of China, Melissa Fletcher and husband, Mark of Albion, son, David J. Akers Jr. and wife, Rachel of Albion; three sisters, Elaine Salley, Betty Wing and husband, Ernest, Judy Howard and husband, Gerald, brother, Wayne Morrell; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by son, Bruce Edward Akers; two sisters, Diane Pooler, Donna Batey, two brothers, John and Bruce Morrell.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 16, at 1 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Fairfield.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make
donations in Nancy's memory to the
American Lung
Association
122 State Street
Augusta, ME 04330-8659
Published in Central Maine on May 31, 2019