HALLOWELL - After a long illness, Nancy McPherson Hammon, 58, passed away in Augusta, Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by her family.Born June 18, 1960, she was raised in Hallowell with her loving parents John and Patricia McPherson and her three brothers. After graduating from HallDale High School in 1978, she traveled to Bermuda where she met her future husband Rolf Hammon. Nancy traveled to Germany to meet Rolf's family and then flew with him to South Africa where they married and lived for the next two years. After a company transfer to the USA, they settled in Michigan for 16 years where their three children were born. They later transferred to Connecticut, where their children grew to adulthood. Nancy enjoyed spending time at Moosehead Lake with family and friends, gardening, sewing and hanging out by the fire with Bo and Huck. Nancy also loved painting and was considered an artist by those lucky enough to see her work. And if you knew Nancy, you knew she had a fierce love for her New England Patriots. She was predeceased by her mother Patricia, whom she missed greatly.She leaves behind Rolf, her husband of nearly 40 years. She also leaves behind her children, Jessica and husband Ben Mitchell, Christian and Andrea Hammon; her three treasured granddaughters, Mackenzie, Avery and Lyla Mitchell, who enjoyed every minute they had with her. She will also be greatly missed by her father John; and her three brothers and their wives; Michael and Lori Mcpherson, Steven and Lisa Mcpherson and David McPherson, all of Hallowell; Nancy also leaves behind a large, close knit family that will always remember the happy times they spent together.We welcome family and friends to join us on the March 9, 2 p.m. at Old South Congregational Church, 2 Chestnut St., Hallowell to remember Nancy and the good times we had with her. Following the service we will meet at the Parish House for light refreshments.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta.







