WATERVILLE - Nancy J. LeBrecque, 69, passed away at home in Waterville on Sept. 18, 2019 of natural causes. Nancy was born in Albion on Jan. 20, 1950 to Viola Giles.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Larry Giles.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Justin Cerrato of Oakland, James Cerrato II of Waterville; her grandchildren, Alesha Cerrato of Benton, Dante Cerrato, Jameson Cerrato and Tyler Cerrato of Rome; her brother, Gary Giles of Vassalboro, her sister, Marion D'Auteuill of Sidney; along with several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date to be determined. Arrangement are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 30, 2019