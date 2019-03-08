Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myron Vaughn Morris. View Sign

BINGHAM - Myron Vaughn Morris, 91, born in Caratunk, Maine on Nov. 22, 1927, died peacefully at his home in Bingham the afternoon of March 5, 2019.Mike was well known and loved in his community. He was raised in West Forks where he attended elementary school. He later attended high school at Coburn Classical Institute in Waterville, graduating from there in 1946.He married Madeline (Dionne) Morris October 8, 1950. They made a beautiful life together and raised four children. He constructed his first home in Concord, using a do-it-yourself book entitled, "Build Your Dream Home for $3,000 or Less," and he did! His varied work life included A&P Store in Bingham, Quimby Veneer Company, and a self-employed logging business with his partner Lowell Steward. For three years, Mike owned Mike's Market in Bingham, then started a trucking business, Holmor Transport, with good friend, Holly Sturgis, where he worked for the remainder of his career. After retirement he drove bus for a river rafting company, participated on a helicopter spraying crew and served as third selectman in Bingham for three years. Mike also participated on the Board of Directors for the Bingham Area Health Center. He was a devoted member and three-time past master of the Bingham AF & AM Masonic Lodge. Mike's interests included hunting, golf, fishing, woodworking and chair caning.As a younger man, he was a great baseball player on the Bingham Bears team. He won several "Most Beautiful Legs" contests in Bingham community events. He was also a member of the Congregational Church and sang in the church choir.Mike is predeceased by his parents, Milton and Hazel Morris, and sister Methyl Spalding. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Madeline; and their children, Julie Mayhew and husband Alden of Moscow, Cathryn Thompson and husband Robert of Madison, R. Jeffrey Morris and wife Paula of Pottstown, Pa., and Janet Morris of Farmington. Mike leaves behind eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In reflecting on his life, Mike recently said, "I can honestly say that I love every person I know." Mike had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to dance and sing and recite silly poems he learned all through his life. He was a talented storyteller who captivated the interest of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with the antics of his childhood. Mike will be fondly remembered by his family and all the those whose lives he touched. Many thanks to the nurses and home aides from Maine General HomeCare & Hospice for their professional care and kindness Special thanks to dear friend, Diane Russo, for being there for the family, providing support and assistance we never knew we so desperately needed.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Giberson's Funeral Homes of Bingham and Madison. A memorial service will be held to honor Mike's life at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Congregational Church on Meadow Street in Bingham.Those wishing to make a memorial donation in his memory may do so to: Bingham AreaHealth Center, 237 Main St., Bingham, ME 04920







BINGHAM - Myron Vaughn Morris, 91, born in Caratunk, Maine on Nov. 22, 1927, died peacefully at his home in Bingham the afternoon of March 5, 2019.Mike was well known and loved in his community. He was raised in West Forks where he attended elementary school. He later attended high school at Coburn Classical Institute in Waterville, graduating from there in 1946.He married Madeline (Dionne) Morris October 8, 1950. They made a beautiful life together and raised four children. He constructed his first home in Concord, using a do-it-yourself book entitled, "Build Your Dream Home for $3,000 or Less," and he did! His varied work life included A&P Store in Bingham, Quimby Veneer Company, and a self-employed logging business with his partner Lowell Steward. For three years, Mike owned Mike's Market in Bingham, then started a trucking business, Holmor Transport, with good friend, Holly Sturgis, where he worked for the remainder of his career. After retirement he drove bus for a river rafting company, participated on a helicopter spraying crew and served as third selectman in Bingham for three years. Mike also participated on the Board of Directors for the Bingham Area Health Center. He was a devoted member and three-time past master of the Bingham AF & AM Masonic Lodge. Mike's interests included hunting, golf, fishing, woodworking and chair caning.As a younger man, he was a great baseball player on the Bingham Bears team. He won several "Most Beautiful Legs" contests in Bingham community events. He was also a member of the Congregational Church and sang in the church choir.Mike is predeceased by his parents, Milton and Hazel Morris, and sister Methyl Spalding. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Madeline; and their children, Julie Mayhew and husband Alden of Moscow, Cathryn Thompson and husband Robert of Madison, R. Jeffrey Morris and wife Paula of Pottstown, Pa., and Janet Morris of Farmington. Mike leaves behind eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In reflecting on his life, Mike recently said, "I can honestly say that I love every person I know." Mike had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to dance and sing and recite silly poems he learned all through his life. He was a talented storyteller who captivated the interest of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with the antics of his childhood. Mike will be fondly remembered by his family and all the those whose lives he touched. Many thanks to the nurses and home aides from Maine General HomeCare & Hospice for their professional care and kindness Special thanks to dear friend, Diane Russo, for being there for the family, providing support and assistance we never knew we so desperately needed.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Giberson's Funeral Homes of Bingham and Madison. A memorial service will be held to honor Mike's life at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Congregational Church on Meadow Street in Bingham.Those wishing to make a memorial donation in his memory may do so to: Bingham AreaHealth Center, 237 Main St., Bingham, ME 04920 Funeral Home Giberson Funeral Home

18 River St

Bingham , ME 04920

(207) 672-5563 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close