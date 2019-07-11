Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant Street Richmond , ME 04357 (207)-737-4395 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Belleville, N.J. on March 25, 1925, Muriel B. Weber, the daughter of Arthur and Edith Weber.



Muriel graduated from Belleville High School in 1943, and worked for NJ Bell Telephone Company in Newark, N.J. She met and married William A. Kimball, a Navy pilot from Gorham and



Muriel was a pilot herself and a member of the Civil Air Patrol at Lakehurst, N.J. After Bill's retirement, the family lived in several Maine towns including Richmond, Topsham, Cape Elizabeth, Brunswick, Windsor, Dresden and Arrowsic. Muriel was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a women's civic sorority in Brunswick, and bowling leagues in both Augusta and Brunswick. Following Bill's death in 1992, she moved to Ocala, Fla., where she lived for 12 years and was a member of the neighborhood security watch. She moved back to Maine in 2005 and resided at Pejepscot Terrace in Brunswick. Most recently she was a resident at Waldoboro Green, in Waldoboro, then Winship Green in Bath.



Muriel was a loving mother who above all loved to cook. She loved to travel and in the early years enjoyed spending time at Popham Beach or Reid State Park with her children.



She was predeceased by her husband, William Kimball; her brother, Arthur Weber; and her daughter, Carolyn.



She is survived by her daughter, Elaina Shanahan and her two sons, Kevin and Jeffery; as well as six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



A private service will be held at a later date at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.



Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357







