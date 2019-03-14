Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Minta (Maguire) Moody. View Sign





She attended Lancaster Academy in Massachusetts and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked for many years as an LPN at Redington Fairview General Hospital and Waterville Osteopathic Hospitals, various nursing homes, and nursing care out of state. She was a member of the SDA Church of Norridgewock/Waterville and enjoyed reading, travel, crafts, outdoor activities, kitty cats, attending church services, and cherised time spent with family and friends.



Muriel is survived by her daughter, Elinor Fickett of Norridgewock, son, Charles Moody and wife, Kathy of Cornville; sister, Lelia Oster and husband, James of Colorado; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.



She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Moody; two sons, Linwood and James Moody; and a brother, Lloyd Maguire.



A graveside service will be announced at a later date, in the spring.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Muriel's memory to



Riverview Memorial School,



Box 201 Route 2,



Norridgewock, ME 04957.







HARTLAND - Muriel Minta (Maguire) Moody, 92, passed away March 7, 2019 at Sanfield Living Center in Hartland. She was born Oct. 29, 1926 in Stoneham, Mass., the daughter of Clyde Alfred and Christine Berry (Thrulow) Maguire.She attended Lancaster Academy in Massachusetts and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked for many years as an LPN at Redington Fairview General Hospital and Waterville Osteopathic Hospitals, various nursing homes, and nursing care out of state. She was a member of the SDA Church of Norridgewock/Waterville and enjoyed reading, travel, crafts, outdoor activities, kitty cats, attending church services, and cherised time spent with family and friends.Muriel is survived by her daughter, Elinor Fickett of Norridgewock, son, Charles Moody and wife, Kathy of Cornville; sister, Lelia Oster and husband, James of Colorado; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Moody; two sons, Linwood and James Moody; and a brother, Lloyd Maguire.A graveside service will be announced at a later date, in the spring.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Muriel's memory toRiverview Memorial School,Box 201 Route 2,Norridgewock, ME 04957. Funeral Home Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service

445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

207-474-0000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close