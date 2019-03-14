HARTLAND - Muriel Minta (Maguire) Moody, 92, passed away March 7, 2019 at Sanfield Living Center in Hartland. She was born Oct. 29, 1926 in Stoneham, Mass., the daughter of Clyde Alfred and Christine Berry (Thrulow) Maguire.
|
She attended Lancaster Academy in Massachusetts and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked for many years as an LPN at Redington Fairview General Hospital and Waterville Osteopathic Hospitals, various nursing homes, and nursing care out of state. She was a member of the SDA Church of Norridgewock/Waterville and enjoyed reading, travel, crafts, outdoor activities, kitty cats, attending church services, and cherised time spent with family and friends.
Muriel is survived by her daughter, Elinor Fickett of Norridgewock, son, Charles Moody and wife, Kathy of Cornville; sister, Lelia Oster and husband, James of Colorado; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Moody; two sons, Linwood and James Moody; and a brother, Lloyd Maguire.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date, in the spring.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Muriel's memory to
Riverview Memorial School,
Box 201 Route 2,
Norridgewock, ME 04957.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 14, 2019