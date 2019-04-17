FAIRFIELD - Monika Elkins was born on March 28, 1956. She lost her battle to appendix cancer on April 12, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Stefanie Pooley; her son-in-law, Aaron Pooley; her granddaughter, Mikayla Pooley; her mother, Katarina Gehring; her twin sister, Karin Sprague; her brother-in-law, Bob Sprague.
A memorial service will be Friday, April 19, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the Gateway Church, 363 Moosehead Trail, Newport, Maine.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 17, 2019