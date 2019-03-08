WINSLOW – Milford Downer of Winslow died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Mid Maine Medical Center in Augusta. He was born in Freedom on April 29, 1936, the son of Freemont and Genevieve (McDonald) Downer.
Milford graduated from Freedom Academy and worked for several local employers including Scott Paper and Lee Brothers, however he spent most of his career as a woodworker. He worked many years at Duratherm in Vassalboro, and eventually retired from Benton Hardwood Lumber in Benton. In his free time, Milford loved fishing and camping with friends. He had an appreciation for a great campfire and the stories that accompanied it. He took the opportunity to share unique travel experiences with his family including two cross country driving trips to visit the natural and historical attractions of the United States.
Milford is survived by his wife of 49 years Gail (Young) Downer; and special niece Cathy Hotham, her husband Fred and son Caleb. He is also survived by brothers Allan and Letitia Downer, Clayton and Jeanne Downer, and Rodney and Linda Downer, and sisters Bertha and Donald Maxim, Carlene and Ray Bourgoin, Norene, and Jeffrey Linscott. He was predeceased by his sister Maxine Fowler. Milford is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There is no service planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be
made to the:
National Kidney
Foundation at
www.kidney.org
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 8, 2019