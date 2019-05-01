WATERVILLE - Miles Taylor Brookes, 87, died on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center, Augusta. He was born on March 3, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Miles and Mae Brookes. Miles proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War as a hospital corpsman.Miles was also a priest for many years at the Holy Archangels Orthodox Church in Waterville.He was a member of Post 5 American Legion in Waterville, 50 year Civil Air Patrol member, Ham operator W1NIA, and an avid animal lover.Miles was predeceased by his parents; son, HM2 Mark S. Brookes USN; and a sister, Florence. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Susan Brookes of Waterville; sons, Miles M. Brookes of Hinckley, David A. Brookes of Ohio, daughter, Heather Brookes of Ohio; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend, Joseph Amoral. Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Alexander Nevsky Russian Orthodox Church, Church St., Richmond. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at the Hillside Cemetery, Gorham, following the service. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. In his memory donations may be made to a the church of one's religious faith.
Published in Central Maine on May 1, 2019