WINTHROP - Mildred W. Hall died June 30, 2019, while a patient at Gray Birch in Augusta. She was born in Mt. Vernon on April 6, 1918, to M. Guy and Minella DamrenWadleigh. She attended school in Mt. Vernon and graduated from Belgrade High School as well as Gates Business School in Augusta.On April 8, 1939, Mildred married Raymond A. Hall at his home in Mt. Vernon. They had 55 wonderful years together before Ray's death in February 1995.She loved to garden and was one of the best cooks around. She also served as a postal clerk for several years in Mt. Vernon. She belonged to several organizations and served in them for many years, including Mill Stream Grange #574 of Vienna – 83 year member, Vernon Valley Chapter #68, OES and the Maine Farm Bureau of Kennebec County.She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Ernest, Everett and Ervin Wadleigh; husband, Raymond; and son, Richard.She is survived by daughter, Pearl Ames and her husband, George of Winthrop, daughter-in-law, Julie Hall of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Jeff Ames and his wife, Kristin of Shrewsbury Mass., Renee Hall Vose of Kingston Mass., Rachel Hall of Milford, Richard Jr. and Kristen Hall of Mt. Vernon; great-grandchildren, Jason and Lauren Ames of Shrewsbury Mass., and Charlotte Vose of Kingston Mass.; sister, Marilyn Bean and her husband, Harold of Vienna; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by former daughter-in-law, Linda Hall Huard and many other special friends.A celebration of life will be held on July 27, from 1-3 p.m., at the Mt. Vernon Community Center, Main Street, Mt. Vernon.

