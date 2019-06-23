Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred "Millie" Lagasse. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Mildred "Millie" Lagasse passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2019 with her loving granddaughter, April and husband Dan, by her side. She was born in Long Pond on Aug. 1, 1918, the eldest daughter of George and Amanda Paradis Butler.



At the age of 16, Millie began working at the Skowhegan Woolen Mill where she remained for several years. She married Joseph J. Lagasse on Aug. 3, 1940. They were married 56 years before his passing in 1997. After getting married, Millie and Joe moved to the family farm at Twelve Corners in Madison where they raised their five children. Millie was known for planting large vegetable gardens, canning most of the bounty for her family, and also sharing with neighbors.



After Joe passed away, Millie and her German Shepherd moved to Winslow to be closer to her daughters. While in Winslow, Millie made numerous friends through attending daily morning Mass at St. John's. Millie enjoyed making jigsaw puzzles, watching EWTN and Judge Judy, weekly lunches with her sons, going for rides, and especially spending time with her family. Her family knew how much she loved these gatherings so they celebrated with two 100th birthday parties last year!



She was predeceased by her husband; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Alfie St. Peter; and her five sisters: Evelyn, Alvina, Irene, Frances, and Theresa.



Survivors include her sons, David (Del) of Skowhegan and Edward (Kathy) of Madison, daughters, Susan (Lou) and Nancy (Anna) of Winslow; grandchildren, April, Carol, Mark, Ted, Ben, and Erin; great-grandchildren (who fondly called her Gram Gram) Samantha, Abby, Dresden, Owen, Drakke, Holly, and May; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Our family would like to give special thanks to Maine General Hospice, Kathy Saletta, Maria Sirois, and Kathy Jenkens for their care, comfort and respite, which allowed us to fulfill our mother's wish to be cared for in her home. Many thanks to Carolyn LeClair for the meals and sweet treats she brought to Mom over the years and her loving attention.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow. At Millie's request there will be no visiting hours. A private burial will be held following the Mass. Please visit



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:



St. John School



15 So. Garand Street



Winslow, ME 04901 or



St. John's Food Pantry



c/o Corpus Christi Parish



70 Pleasant Street



Waterville, ME 04901



(Checks payable to: St. John's Food Pantry)







WINSLOW - Mildred "Millie" Lagasse passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2019 with her loving granddaughter, April and husband Dan, by her side. She was born in Long Pond on Aug. 1, 1918, the eldest daughter of George and Amanda Paradis Butler.At the age of 16, Millie began working at the Skowhegan Woolen Mill where she remained for several years. She married Joseph J. Lagasse on Aug. 3, 1940. They were married 56 years before his passing in 1997. After getting married, Millie and Joe moved to the family farm at Twelve Corners in Madison where they raised their five children. Millie was known for planting large vegetable gardens, canning most of the bounty for her family, and also sharing with neighbors.After Joe passed away, Millie and her German Shepherd moved to Winslow to be closer to her daughters. While in Winslow, Millie made numerous friends through attending daily morning Mass at St. John's. Millie enjoyed making jigsaw puzzles, watching EWTN and Judge Judy, weekly lunches with her sons, going for rides, and especially spending time with her family. Her family knew how much she loved these gatherings so they celebrated with two 100th birthday parties last year!She was predeceased by her husband; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Alfie St. Peter; and her five sisters: Evelyn, Alvina, Irene, Frances, and Theresa.Survivors include her sons, David (Del) of Skowhegan and Edward (Kathy) of Madison, daughters, Susan (Lou) and Nancy (Anna) of Winslow; grandchildren, April, Carol, Mark, Ted, Ben, and Erin; great-grandchildren (who fondly called her Gram Gram) Samantha, Abby, Dresden, Owen, Drakke, Holly, and May; as well as several nieces and nephews.Our family would like to give special thanks to Maine General Hospice, Kathy Saletta, Maria Sirois, and Kathy Jenkens for their care, comfort and respite, which allowed us to fulfill our mother's wish to be cared for in her home. Many thanks to Carolyn LeClair for the meals and sweet treats she brought to Mom over the years and her loving attention.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow. At Millie's request there will be no visiting hours. A private burial will be held following the Mass. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with her family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:St. John School15 So. Garand StreetWinslow, ME 04901 orSt. John's Food Pantryc/o Corpus Christi Parish70 Pleasant StreetWaterville, ME 04901(Checks payable to: St. John's Food Pantry) Published in Central Maine on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close