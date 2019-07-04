Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Elaine Dyer. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Funeral service 2:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Mildred Elaine Dyer, 89, of Winthrop, died peacefully at her home, Monday, July 1, 2019, with loved ones and her dog, Scottie, by her side.



She was born in Hallowell June 15, 1930, the daughter of A. Clarence and Gladys (Randall) Pettengill.



She proudly shared with many that she had worked for over 50 businesses performing various jobs. Her first job was at the age of eight, when she cleaned house for Ruby Robinson. Her first paycheck was for 85-cents. She cashed her check and bought her siblings color books, crayons, and candy. She was so excited to be able to do this for her siblings. Throughout the course of her life, she worked at various places, including the woolen mill in Winthrop, the cotton mill in Augusta, American Diabetes Association, University of Maine, FAME, and the State of Maine in Augusta to name a few.



She obtained her drivers license at the age of 40, and contributed much of her later success in life to the "Displaced Homemakers", a program that describes someone who has been out of the paid workforce for years, usually raising a family and managing a household to re-entering the workforce. She excitedly returned to school and obtained her high school diploma. She was very proud of her accomplishment. She continued to work at various jobs until around the age of 70, when her health began to decline.



She was a wonderful daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to all those who knew her. She was a very generous, loving, and giving woman. She was full of life, and loved living. She was always grateful for all that had and being able to remain at her home for the remaining of her years, due to the love and dedication of her daughters. She felt so very blessed, and always expressed her gratitude. She was an avid gardener, loved puzzling, embroidering and spending time with those who loved her and last but not least, her precious dog, Scottie.



Mrs. Dyer was predeceased by three daughters, Rosemarie May, June Marie and Janet Lorraine; and her son, Stephen Leroy Dyer.



Mildred is survived by her children; David Dyer and his wife, Linda, of Winthrop, Michael Dyer of Placerville, Calif., Judy Cochran Hanson of Livermore Falls, Faith Dyer of Green Valley, Ariz., Katherine Wadley of Sidney, Donna Dyer of Manchester, and Angeline Dyer and her husband, Tracy Markham, of Belgrade; and her grandchildren, all whom she dearly loved.



A funeral service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Glenside Cemetery.



Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







WINTHROP - Mildred Elaine Dyer, 89, of Winthrop, died peacefully at her home, Monday, July 1, 2019, with loved ones and her dog, Scottie, by her side.She was born in Hallowell June 15, 1930, the daughter of A. Clarence and Gladys (Randall) Pettengill.She proudly shared with many that she had worked for over 50 businesses performing various jobs. Her first job was at the age of eight, when she cleaned house for Ruby Robinson. Her first paycheck was for 85-cents. She cashed her check and bought her siblings color books, crayons, and candy. She was so excited to be able to do this for her siblings. Throughout the course of her life, she worked at various places, including the woolen mill in Winthrop, the cotton mill in Augusta, American Diabetes Association, University of Maine, FAME, and the State of Maine in Augusta to name a few.She obtained her drivers license at the age of 40, and contributed much of her later success in life to the "Displaced Homemakers", a program that describes someone who has been out of the paid workforce for years, usually raising a family and managing a household to re-entering the workforce. She excitedly returned to school and obtained her high school diploma. She was very proud of her accomplishment. She continued to work at various jobs until around the age of 70, when her health began to decline.She was a wonderful daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to all those who knew her. She was a very generous, loving, and giving woman. She was full of life, and loved living. She was always grateful for all that had and being able to remain at her home for the remaining of her years, due to the love and dedication of her daughters. She felt so very blessed, and always expressed her gratitude. She was an avid gardener, loved puzzling, embroidering and spending time with those who loved her and last but not least, her precious dog, Scottie.Mrs. Dyer was predeceased by three daughters, Rosemarie May, June Marie and Janet Lorraine; and her son, Stephen Leroy Dyer.Mildred is survived by her children; David Dyer and his wife, Linda, of Winthrop, Michael Dyer of Placerville, Calif., Judy Cochran Hanson of Livermore Falls, Faith Dyer of Green Valley, Ariz., Katherine Wadley of Sidney, Donna Dyer of Manchester, and Angeline Dyer and her husband, Tracy Markham, of Belgrade; and her grandchildren, all whom she dearly loved.A funeral service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Glenside Cemetery.Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Published in Central Maine on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close